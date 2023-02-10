Freshman Eden Bigham Throws No-Hitter, UVA Softball Wins Season-Opener

True freshman Eden Bigham threw a no-hitter to lead Virginia softball to a season-opening 5-0 win against Lamar

Welcome to college softball, Eden Bigham.

The true freshman pitcher from Rustburg, Virginia made her collegiate debut in the circle for the Cavaliers in their season-opener on Thursday and wasted no time in introducing herself to the UVA softball program. Bigham struck out nine batters and recorded Virginia's first solo no-hitter since 2019 to lead the Cavaliers to a 5-0 win over Lamar to open the 2023 season on Thursday evening at the Houston Invitational.

It was a pitcher's duel through the first four innings of the game, with neither team managing to score, although the Cavaliers had a runner in scoring position in each of the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th innings.

Virginia finally broke through in the fifth inning with the long ball. Abby Weaver drew a leadoff walk and Gabby Baylog reached base with a bunt single. With runners on second and third, freshman Jade Hylton came to the plate and delivered a big-time three-run home run to left field for her first collegiate hit. The inning continued with Kelly Ayer drawing a walk and stealing second base. Then, another freshman Mary Caroline Eaton drove a deep fly ball over the center-field fence for a two-run homer to put Virginia ahead 5-0.

Bigham ran into some trouble in the top of the sixth as Lamar put two runners on via a walk and a fielding error, but the freshman settled things down and proceeded to retire the next six batters in order to put the finishing touches on the 5-0 shutout victory for Virginia. Bigham recorded the first no-hitter for the Cavaliers since Ally Frei threw one against Hampton on April 30th, 2019 and finished with an impressive line of nine strikeouts to three walks, zero runs, and zero hits in seven innings of work.

Virginia also played Houston on Thursday night in the second game of a double-header to open the Houston Invitational. The Cavaliers jumped out to an 8-1 lead in the third inning behind three home runs, but the game was then delayed due to a lighting issue at the stadium and was eventually suspended. The game will resume on Saturday at 6:30pm ET.

Before then, UVA will play at Sam Houston State on Friday at 1:30pm in Huntsville, Texas. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

