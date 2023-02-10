5x NBA All-Star Reportedly Being Waived

According to Chris Haynes of the NBA on TNT and Bleacher Report, the Houston Rockets are waiving John Wall (after being traded from the Los Angeles Clippers).

On Thursday, the NBA trading deadline was 3 P.M. Eastern Time , and many deals were made.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that five-time NBA All-Star John Wall was part of a three-team trade that sent him from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Houston Rockets .

However, Wall, who was on the Rockets last season, will not return to his former team.

According to Chris Haynes of the NBA on TNT and Bleacher Report , the Rockets will waive him.

Via Haynes: "John Wall has been notified by the Houston Rockets that he will be waived, positioning him to be among the top mid-season free agents, league sources tell @NBAonTNT , @BleacherReport ."

Wall is 32 years old, so playing for a Rockets team in rebuilding mode with a 13-42 record in 55 games wouldn't have made much sense.

More likely, he will get picked up by a contender.

So far this season, the former Kentucky star is averaging 11.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest.

However, he shoots just 40.8% from the field and 30.3% from the three-point range.

At one point, he was one of the best point guards in the entire NBA (while with the Washington Wizards).

The former first-overall pick averaged 19.0 points and 9.2 assists per contest in 573 regular season games with the franchise (and also took them to the NBA Playoffs four times during his nine years playing in Washington, D.C.).

He will be someone to keep a close eye on over the coming days.