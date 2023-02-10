Bronson girls rebound with big win

On Thursday, the Bronson girls bounced back from a loss earlier this week. The victory came over Homer by a score of 67-47. Earlier this week, the Vikings dropped a 59-52 road contest at Adrian Lenawee Christian.

With Thursday’s win over Homer, Bronson improved to 15-2 on the season. The Vikes still sit at 11-0 in Big 8 play, which keeps them in first place.

Bronson posted a 19-spot in the first quarter. Aubree Calloway poured in eight points and Brealyn Lasky connected for a pair of 3-pointers to propel the Vikes to the early lead. Homer scored 14 in the opener.

The Vikings rushed over Homer in the second quarter, out-scoring the Trojans at 19-1. This put Bronson up 38-15 at the break.

Bronson’s lead would stay at 23 points as each team scored 16 points in the third quarter.

Calloway led the Vikings with 18 points, adding five rebounds and three steals. Haylie Wilson scored 15 points while Lasky connected for nine points and five assists. Payton Springstead scored eight points with 12 rebounds, Ava Hathaway buried seven points in the game. Helena Eley scored six points, Jaiden Hayes added four points.

Centreville beats WP

The Centreville girls beat White Pigeon 39-33 on Thursday evening.

“Tonight was a grind-it-out type of game that you’re glad to get out of with a win,” Centreville coach Jill Peterson said. “Just like last time we played, White Pigeon owned the first quarter, but we were able to battle back to regain the lead at halftime, which we never gave up the rest of the way.”

White Pigeon’s lead after one was 12-4. Bailee Freedline tossed in six points for the Chiefs in that opener.

Centreville’s 16 points in the second quarter gave the Bulldogs a 20-19 edge at the break. Faith Edwards put in nine points in the second to put Centreville ahead in the game.

Centreville’s lead grew to 29-22 entering the final eight minutes.

Edwards led the Bulldogs with 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists while Hailey Miller added 12 points.

Emmy Pritchard scored six points in the second half, Drew Alexander scored four points. Kendalynn Bernheisel scored three points with seven rebounds, Berkley Shingledecker made a free throw. Abbe Wherrett finished with three rebounds.

“It’s been a long stretch of six games in 11 days, but we’ve made progress in that stretch and will hopefully keep that momentum going into the final two weeks of the regular season and into tournament play,” Peterson said.

Freedline led White Pigeon with 13 points, Dani Steel scored eight points while Sydney McClure scored five points. Amyia Wright added three points while both Shelby McDaniel and Sadie McDaniel both scored two points.

Burr Oak girls win

The Burr Oak girls beat Tekonsha in hoops action on Thursday, 43-23.

Braylyn Hernandez led the way for the Bobcats with 25 points, seven rebounds and five steals.

Elaine Holtom added 12 points with three steals, two assists and two rebounds. Saryia Cornejo scored four points with four rebounds, Makaila Whittington added two points with three rebounds and three steals. Brooklynn Root grabbed three rebounds with two steals, Aubrey Perry secured one rebound with one steal.

Cass beats Mendon

The Cassopolis girls beat Mendon for the second time this season on Thursday.

The Rangers picked up the win by way of a 38-29 score. Mendon has now dropped two in a row for the first time this season and falls to 13-4 overall. With the win, Cassopolis improves to 13-4 as well.

Cienna Nightingale led Mendon in the game with nine points and seven rebounds. Makennah Mullin tossed in eight points with six rebounds, Jadyn Samson added five points with three steals. Presley Allen also scored five points with three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Keyara Szymanski scored two points. Brianna Heitkamp brought in three rebounds, Lila Schinker and Jenna Scheffler each secured two rebounds.