Open in App
Bristol, CT
See more from this location?
WTNH

Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano seeking reelection

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pw2Hl_0kic5X9M00

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol mayor Jeff Caggiano is running for reelection.

He is a republican – who took office two years ago after a massive local victory for the GOP.
Caggiano says he wants to continue to lead the city as several major development projects take shape downtown.

Mayor Caggiano told News 8 he believes in the strength of the city after guiding his community through the tragedy of losing two police officers.

“It’s still a little bit unthinkable and unimaginable. I will say the community came together with such great ferocity. People even in my announcement earlier this week still bring that up. It has brought the community together. I hope we can harness a lot of that energy to continue to move the city forward as well,” Caggiano said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Students want Stone Academy officials to be held accountable after closure
East Hartford, CT10 hours ago
Hartford workforce partnership initiative announced
Hartford, CT7 hours ago
Lamont shares proposal to expand housing access
Bridgeport, CT7 hours ago
Connecticut nursing home staff want laws to improve conditions
Colchester, CT10 hours ago
Mayors, Lamont announce proposals to reduce gun violence
Hartford, CT2 days ago
Public gives input on New Haven superintendent search
New Haven, CT1 day ago
Charter school eyes approval in Middletown
Middletown, CT1 day ago
Connecticut long-term care facility residents, staff advocate for more staff, air conditioning
Hartford, CT15 hours ago
Educating Connecticut: New Haven schools working to get young readers back on track
New Haven, CT11 hours ago
In Your Neighborhood: Meteorologist Sam Kantrow visits Ferrara School & Overbrook Early Learning Center
East Haven, CT1 day ago
150 Connecticut College faculty members pen letter after students call for president’s resignation
New London, CT11 hours ago
Waterbury could be the first city in Connecticut to get red-light cameras
Waterbury, CT2 days ago
Stone Academy classes canceled, students left in the dark
West Haven, CT1 day ago
Connecticut students vote on how to use COVID money to make their schools better
New Haven, CT1 day ago
Immigrants and their advocates renew push to expand Connecticut’s health care coverage
Hartford, CT2 days ago
New Britain apartment fire sends 1 to hospital
New Britain, CT9 hours ago
State: 3 Connecticut nursing schools that are closing had low pass rates, unqualified instructors, invalid clinical experience
East Hartford, CT2 days ago
New Haven heart attack survivor urges women to listen to their bodies
New Haven, CT10 hours ago
Sixth grade Region 9 student dies in Redding home fire
Redding, CT18 hours ago
Connecticut solar companies see increased interest in solar
Bridgeport, CT9 hours ago
Looking for a summer job? Six Flags New England is hiring
Agawam, MA16 hours ago
Black Lives Matter co-founder speaks at ‘Black Voices of the Future’ conference at Yale
New Haven, CT15 hours ago
Ledyard man accused of assaulting girlfriend
Ledyard, CT1 day ago
4 juveniles accused of setting Wallingford playground on fire
Wallingford, CT2 days ago
19-year-old shot in Hartford: police
Hartford, CT9 hours ago
3 dead in Brooklyn home: State police
Brooklyn, CT1 day ago
Former UConn student pleads guilty to murder, kidnapping charges
Derby, CT17 hours ago
North Haven animal shelter seeing increase in pet surrenders
North Haven, CT1 day ago
New Haven police officer wants unknown driver added to Randy Cox lawsuit
New Haven, CT1 day ago
Quinnipiac University offering students active shooter training
Hamden, CT10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy