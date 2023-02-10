WPIAL clinched: Girls basketball playoff qualifiers through Feb. 9, 2023

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Lauren Palangio defends on North Allegheny’s Jasmine Timmerson on Jan. 26.

The 2023 WPIAL girls basketball playoff field is nearly set with only two possible playoff berths still up for grabs on Friday.

Trib HSSN will once again have exclusive coverage of the WPIAL girls basketball playoffs starting Monday with the Playoff Pairings Show at 3 p.m. as we unveil the brackets to the masses.

Here is the updated list of teams that have earned a district playoff berth through Thursday.

Class 6A

8 of a possible 9 teams have clinched a playoff spot

*Norwin Knights

*North Allegheny Tigers

Butler Golden Tornado

Pine-Richland Rams

*Upper St. Clair Panthers

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Chartiers Valley Colts

Baldwin Highlanders

• Peters Township (4-7) can clinch a Section 2-6A playoff spot with a win over visiting Canon-McMillan on Friday.

Class 5A

16 of a possible 17 teams have clinched a playoff spot

*Indiana Little Indians

Woodland Hills Wolverines

Penn Hills Indians

Plum Mustangs

Kiski Area Cavaliers

*Armstrong River Hawks

*Mars Fightin’ Planets

Hampton Talbots

*Oakland Catholic Eagles

McKeesport Tigers

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Latrobe Wildcats

*South Fayette Lions

Trinity Hillers

Lincoln Park Leopards

Montour Spartans

• Plum (6-6), Penn Hills (6-6) and Kiski Area (6-6) finished tied for third place in Section 1-5A. Penn Hills won the three-way tiebreaker to finish third. Plum and Kiski Area split, so both qualify in fourth place.

• Fox Chapel (6-5) and Shaler (6-5) are still alive for a playoff spot in Section 2-5A. The Foxes and Titans meet at Shaler on Friday in a win-and-you’re-in game.

Class 4A

Set with 12 playoff teams. There will be four first-round byes.

*North Catholic Trojans

Knoch Knights

Highlands Golden Rams

Greensburg Salem Golden Lions

*Blackhawk Cougars

Quaker Valley Quakers

Beaver Bobcats

Hopewell Vikings

*Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Belle Vernon Leopards

West Mifflin Titans

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

Class 3A

Set with 17 playoff teams. There will be one preliminary round game.

*Laurel Spartans

*Neshannock Lancers

Mohawk Warriors

Beaver Falls Tigers

*Avonworth Antelopes

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

Seton LaSalle Rebels

*Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Apollo-Ridge Vikings

Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Burrell Buccaneers

*Waynesburg Central Raiders

South Park Eagles

McGuffey Highlanders

Charleroi Cougars

Yough Cougars

Class 2A

Set with 16 playoff teams – No byes or preliminary round games.

*Shenango Wildcats

*Freedom Bulldogs

Aliquippa Quips

Rochester Rams

*Burgettstown Blue Devils

Brentwood Spartans

Fort Cherry Rangers

Carlynton Cougars

*Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

*Serra Catholic Eagles

Winchester Thurston Bears

Clairton Bears

*Washington Little Prexies

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

California Trojans

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

Class A

Set with 12 playoff teams. There will be four first-round byes.

*Union Scotties

*Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Aquinas Academy Crusaders

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

*Monessen Greyhounds

West Greene Pioneers

Avella Eagles

Geibel Catholic Gators

*St. Joseph Spartans

Riverview Raiders

Leechburg Blue Devils

Jeannette Jayhawks

*won or shared section championship