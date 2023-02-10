Angelo State Update: Rams complete sweep of weekend with win at Midwestern State

MEN'S BASKETBALL

ANGELO STATE 69, CAMERON 58

LAWTON, OKLA. — The Angelo State men's basketball team snapped its two-game losing skid Thursday against Cameron with a 69-58 victory over the Aggies on their home court.

The game saw the Rams struggle offensively early, scoring 10 points in the first 13 minutes; however, from that point on, the Rams went on a 17-4 run to reclaim the lead going into the half. The second half saw both teams battle back-and-forth before the Rams ultimately pulled away to claim the win.

The Rams shot 42.2 percent from the field and 37 percent from 3-point range; they also committed eight turnovers and assisted 15 times.

Kevon Godwin led all players with 22 points, making three 3-pointers while also grabbing a team-high six rebounds and two steals. It's Godwin's second consecutive game scoring 22 points and his fourth-consecutive 20-point performance.

He has scored 20 or more points ten times this season for the Rams.

Reggie Quezada joined his teammate in double digits with 15 points, making four 3-pointers; the New York native also assisted five times.

ANGELO STATE 69, MIDWESTERN STATE 55

Wichita Falls, Texas — The Angelo State men's basketball team completed a 2-0 weekend on the road with a dominant, all-around performance as the Rams claimed a 69-55 win over Midwestern State on Saturday.

The win, their final road game of the regular season, sees the Rams conclude with a 9-3 road record.

The Rams improve their record to 20-5 on the season and 16-3 in conference play. The 16 LSC wins marks the most wins Angelo State has recorded in conference play in the program's history.

The win saw the Rams culminate a dominant weekend defensively as they held their opponents to 56.5 points a game.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

CAMERON 56, ANGELO STATE 54

LAWTON, OKLA. — At the conclusion of a back and forth contest that included 11 lead changes, the Angelo State women's basketball team lost 56-54 in another tight matchup with Cameron on Thursday.The Rambelles fall to 19-5 on the season and are 14-4 in Lone Star Conference play. The Rambelles have lost two consecutive games for the first time this season. With the win, Cameron improves to 11-13 on the year and 8-10 in conference action.

Sawyer Lloyd had a game-high 24 points to go along with five rebounds and two assists as she played all 40 minutes for the third time in the last five contests.

This marks the first time the Aggies have swept the season series over the Rambelles since the 2014-15 season.

ANGELO STATE 76, MIDWESTERN STATE 61

WICHITA FALLS, Texas — After trailing by seven going into the final quarter, the Angelo State women's basketball team got hot late scoring 33 points in the fourth to down Midwestern State on the road 76-61 in Wichita Falls Saturday afternoon. The Rambelles improve to 20-5 on the season and are now 15-4 in Lone Star Conference play. The Mustangs fall to 5-20 on the year and 3-16 in LSC play.

BASEBALL

ANGELO STATE 7, CAMERON 0

LAWTON, Okla. — The fifth-ranked Angelo State baseball team opened the series against Cameron with a win, downing the Aggies 7-0 at McCord Field on Friday. With the win, the Rams improve to 5-0 overall and in Lone Star Conference play. Tayten Tredaway and Tripp Clark led the Rams with two hits each while Hardy came around to score three times on the day.

ANGELO STATE 10-12, CAMERON 2-0

LAWTON, Okla. — The fifth-ranked Angelo State baseball team tallied a doubleheader sweep of Cameron on Saturday afternoon, winning 10-2 and 12-0 at McCord Field.

The Rams now hold a 7-0 overall record to start the year.

ANGELO STATE 15, CAMERON 4

LAWTON, Okla. — The fifth-ranked Angelo State baseball team scored nine runs in the fifth inning to down Cameron 15-4 in game four and sweep the series at McCord Field on Sunday afternoon. The Rams have swept their first two series of the season to improve to 8-0 overall and in Lone Star Conference action.

Mason Bryant started on the mound for ASU, throwing four innings of work with seven strikeouts and two earned runs.

SOFTBALL

ANGELO STATE 6, TEXAS A&M-INTERNATIONAL 1

ANGELO STATE 8, EAST CENTRAL 1

SAN ANGELO — The Angelo State softball team opened the 2023 George and Ola McCorkle Challenge presented by Bahlman Cleaners with two victories against Texas A&M International and East Central, beating the Dustdevils 6-1 before downing the Tigers 8-1.

Torrey Hogan turned in a stellar performance inside the circle, scattering three hits and one unearned run across 6.1 innings of work. The Lubbock native threw 79 pitches while striking out three batters.

Genesis Armendariz picked up her third complete-game win of the season, only allowing two hits and one run while striking out nine batters.

ANGELO STATE 6, EAST CENTRAL 4

ANGELO STATE 4, TEXAS A&M-INTERNATIONAL 3

SAN ANGELO — The Angelo State softball team trailed early in both games at day two of the George and Ola McCorkle Challenge presented by Balhman Cleaner, but timely hitting in the late stages of both contests, and a pair of walk-off home runs, propelled the Rambelles to a pair of victories as they downed East Central 6-4 before beating Texas A&M International 4-3.

ANGELO STATE 3, TEXAS A&M-INTERNATIONAL 0

SAN ANGELO — The Angelo State softball team closed the 2023 George and Ola McCorkle Challenge presented by Bahlman Cleaners with a 3-0 win over Texas A&M International on Sunday afternoon.

The win saw the Rambelles play exceptional defense while the pitching duo of Torrey Hogan and Cheyenne Floyd scattered five hits against the Dustdevils; the shutout win is the first of the season for the Rambelles.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Angelo State Update: Rams complete sweep of weekend with win at Midwestern State