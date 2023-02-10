Open in App
Summerville, SC
Summerville man who stabbed wife with butcher knife sentenced to life in prison

By Sophie Brams,

7 days ago

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- A Summerville man convicted of brutally stabbing his wife to death was sentenced to life in prison Thursday, according to the First Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

After just forty minutes of deliberation, a Dorchester County jury found 60-year-old Anthony Argoe guilty of murder in connection with the death of his wife Lynda Argoe in 2019.

On June 14, 2019, authorities responded to the Westbury Mews Apartment Complex in Summerville for a welfare check on Lynda requested by her daughter.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found the victim propped against the couch with a 19-inch butcher knife in her neck. According to prosecutors, an autopsy would later reveal that the victim suffered from as many as 14 stab wounds to the arms, chest, stomach, and face.

Three facing gun charges after traffic stop in Georgetown County

“This was an unbelievably brutal and heinous crime,” Prosecutor David Osborne said. “While the
whole courtroom was teary-eyed watching Lynda’s daughter testify, Argoe showed zero
remorse or sorrow.”

Investigators said that DNA evidence collected from Anthony’s clothes and shoes linked him to the crime.

According to court records, a witness testified Anthony said years after his arrest that he was “sick of his wife nagging him” and “she would never shut up, so he shut her up for good.”

The solicitor’s office said several witnesses testified that Anthony’s life “spiraled in the weeks leading up to the brutal murder” and the victim’s daughter claimed that her mother was a victim of domestic abuse for several years before her death.

The Summerville Police Department and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted with the investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

