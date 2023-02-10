Open in App
Western Iowa Today

Girls Basketball Regional Tournament Scores from Thursday, February 9th

By Bennett Blake,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aKSqJ_0kic0ak200

Class 1A

Region 2

Glidden-Ralston 58, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 51

Baxter 57, Paton-Churdan 19

Collins-Maxwell 53, Meskwaki Settlement 20

#12 AGWSR 56, Colo-NESCO 24

HLV 32, BCLUW 27

Ankeny Christian 38, St. Edmond 28

BGM 48, GMG 46

Region 4

George Little-Rock 60, Gehlen Catholic 44

#15 Kinsley-Pierson 62, South O’Brien 22

Harris-Lake Park 43, Trinity Christian 29

Ar-We-Va 49, Woodbury Central 39

Coon Rapids-Bayard 58, Audubon 33

River Valley 67, Siouxland Christian 24

Region 5

Boyer Valley 66, Whiting 41

CAM 74, Orient-Macksburg 31

Tri-Center 63, West Harrison 29

Riverside 43, Griswold 31

Stanton 90, Hamburg 28 (Leah Sandin 24 points)

Murray 59, East Union 33

Region 7

Lenox 65, Diagonal 34

East Mills 47, Sidney 28

Fremont-Mills 63, Essex 25

#14 Martensdale-St. Marys 76, Bedford 26

Melcher-Dallas 48, Mormon Trail 43

Earlham 61, SE Warren 43

Lamoni 49, Wayne 39

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
South and Hoover head to state wrestling for CAM
Anita, IA2 days ago
Tri-Center rides quick start to a postseason win at CAM
Neola, IA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy