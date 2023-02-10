Girls Basketball Regional Tournament Scores from Thursday, February 9th

Class 1A
Region 2
Glidden-Ralston 58, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 51
Baxter 57, Paton-Churdan 19
Collins-Maxwell 53, Meskwaki Settlement 20
#12 AGWSR 56, Colo-NESCO 24
HLV 32, BCLUW 27
Ankeny Christian 38, St. Edmond 28
BGM 48, GMG 46
Region 4
George Little-Rock 60, Gehlen Catholic 44
#15 Kinsley-Pierson 62, South O’Brien 22
Harris-Lake Park 43, Trinity Christian 29
Ar-We-Va 49, Woodbury Central 39
Coon Rapids-Bayard 58, Audubon 33
River Valley 67, Siouxland Christian 24
Region 5
Boyer Valley 66, Whiting 41
CAM 74, Orient-Macksburg 31
Tri-Center 63, West Harrison 29
Riverside 43, Griswold 31
Stanton 90, Hamburg 28 (Leah Sandin 24 points)
Murray 59, East Union 33
Region 7
Lenox 65, Diagonal 34
East Mills 47, Sidney 28
Fremont-Mills 63, Essex 25
#14 Martensdale-St. Marys 76, Bedford 26
Melcher-Dallas 48, Mormon Trail 43
Earlham 61, SE Warren 43
Lamoni 49, Wayne 39
