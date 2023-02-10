Open in App
Troy, MI
See more from this location?
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

Syrians in Metro Detroit hope aid arrives quickly after devastating earthquake

By Brett Kast,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24FGj6_0kic0WA000

As the death toll in Syria and Turkey climbs to over 20,000 people following a catastrophic earthquake, loved ones in the United States and in Metro Detroit are urgently pleading for help.

The American Syrian Arab Cultural Association (ASACA) based in Troy is raising funds for American and UN-affiliated aid organizations, while also demanding that international politics don’t interfere with help on the ground.

As heartbreaking images of a devastating earthquake make their way around the world, Syrian Americans worry for their families caught in the rubble.

“I started my communication with them after the earthquake took place,” said Sam Youness with ASACA.

Youness lives in Metro Detroit and moved to the US from Syria in 1988. A relative back home was in her home during the earthquake that brought her building to the ground.

“She was pulled out of the rubble. She was lucky," Youness said. "Nobody else from her 9-story building survived.”

Youness and the ASACA have been raising funds for US aid organizations, and also are asking the US to ease sanctions on Syria, starting a petition online .

“Our aim is to help the people there, they’re in dire need," Youness said. "They’ve been under so much stress for so many years.”

The US government says they haven’t spoken to the Syrian government since the disaster, but are sending in aid through other groups.

“We're a leading provider of humanitarian assistance to Syria. To the Syrian people, not the government," said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a media briefing on Wednesday. "Working through these partners, we’re trying to make sure the assistance is getting where it’s needed.”

Other Syrian Americans like Qutaiba Idlbi, who moved to the US from Syria in 2013, say US sanctions aren’t preventing aid. Idlbi is Head of the Syria Program at the Atlantic Council, an international affairs think tank based in Washington D.C.

Idlbi believes US sanctions on Syria should remain in place but says the conflict has created just one approved crossing for aid into Syria. That crossing is now hard to travel, having been damaged by the earthquake.

"If the current crisis is an indication of anything, it’s that the current cross-border system is not working," Idlbi said. "We can't just depend on one border crossing to send aid in, and one very vulnerable border crossing.”

As Syrian Americans continue to watch the devastating images emerge, they only hope that humanity prevails over politics.

“We can't wait really for governments and political calculations to really decide the fate for thousands of people who have suddenly been buried under the rubble of their own homes,” Idlbi said. "There needs to be a political will to say we need to save those people. It is our humanitarian obligation, it is our American obligation to do so.”

“Anything that can be sent there, that can make it there, no matter where in Syria can be of great aid to the people,” Youness said.

ASACA is appealing for donations to 3 different US and UN-affiliated organizations: Saint Rita Foundation For Children, an American Non-Profit Organization. MedGlobal, an American Non-Profit Organization. UNHCR, United Nation High Commissioner for Refugees

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Detroit, MI
Tesla recalls 'Full Self-Driving' to fix flaws in behavior
Detroit, MI14 hours ago
Ford to build $3.5B electric vehicle battery plant in Michigan
Marshall, MI3 days ago
Park outside: Stellantis recalls Ram trucks due to fire risk
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Most Popular
Nikki Haley kicks off her GOP campaign for White House
Charleston, SC1 day ago
EPA head sees Ohio train spill site as residents demand info
East Palestine, OH13 hours ago
Family of well-known veterinarian targeted by vandal with messages of hate
Brownstown Charter Township, MI3 days ago
Doctors seeing more cases of strep throat, hypertension in metro Detroit
Farmington Hills, MI1 day ago
After third assault case, Detroit police officer collected pay from jail
Detroit, MI14 hours ago
'Lives were taken too soon': College students gather for vigils, call for change
East Lansing, MI6 hours ago
2020 Hartland High School graduate among the five injured in MSU shootings
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Detroit police search for person of interest in several rideshare carjackings
Detroit, MI3 days ago
MSU community mourns loss of three students in mass shooting
Clawson, MI2 days ago
Nonprofit working to bring unity to Detroit neighborhood with community space
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Oxford shooting survivor's family relives trauma as brother shelters at MSU
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Black Detroit designers leaving their mark on the global fashion industry
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Owners of Karl's Cabin say fire will only temporarily close their restaurant
Salem Township, MI10 hours ago
Historic Karl's Cabin in Plymouth suffers major damage after fire
Plymouth, MI21 hours ago
Chefs who create 5-course meals based on albums to honor Detroit native J Dilla
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Disney on Ice, Paczki Party and Mardi Gras celebration among weekend events
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Local communities gather in honor of the 3 students who died on MSU campus
Clawson, MI1 day ago
Child dies after being hit by bus near Wayne middle school
Wayne, MI2 days ago
Clawson student killed at MSU remembered as 'model human being'
Clawson, MI2 days ago
AEW Dynamite & AEW Rampage returning to Detroit on May 10
Detroit, MI21 hours ago
Wiseman scores 11 in Pistons debut, Detroit falls to Boston Celtics
Detroit, MI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy