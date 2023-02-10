Open in App
Castle Rock, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

T-Wolves Knocked Out in District Consolation Round to Forks

By Alec Dietz / alec@chronline.com,

7 days ago
Morton-White Pass wing Katelyn Gilstrap drives off a screen against Forks in the 2B District 4 consolation rounds at Castle Rock Feb. 9.

At Castle Rock

SPARTANS 51, T-WOLVES 31

Morton-WP 6 8 8 9 — 31

Forks 14 10 18 9 — 51

Morton-White Pass: N. Armstrong 13, M. Armstrong 6, Miller 2, Barnett 3, Gonzalez 7

Forks: B. Johnson 4, Wood 14, Whorton 5, K. Johnson 18, Gaydeski 2, Ramos 2, Neel 6

CASTLE ROCK — After an opening-round loss last weekend to Raymond, the Morton-White Pass girls basketball team couldn’t keep pace with Forks in a loser-out consolation round game in the 2B District 4 tournament Thursday night, 51-31.

The Timberwolves kept up with the Spartans for about a quarter and a half before a short rotation and tired legs saw the Spartans run away with it in the third quarter.

“Their offensive transition was faster than our defensive transition and we didn’t do a good job getting back,” MWP coach Curt Atkinson said. “We don’t have a real deep bench, so our starters got tired and we had to play from behind from there.”

The T-Wolves had a hard time knocking down shots from the outside, but junior guard Natalia Armstrong led the scoring effort with 13 points, with Ana Gonzalez adding another seven from the post.

The Spartans were led by Keira Johnson’s game-high 18 points from the post.

MWP’s season is now over, after finishing as the sixth seed in the Central 2B, with a 7-15 overall record.

The Timberwolves graduate just one senior, Katelyn Gilstrap, who played her final game on the hardwood for the green and orange Thursday night at Castle Rock.

“I’ll remember her attitude,” Atkinson said of Gilstrap. “She never complains, she’s always cheerful and just a great all-around kid. She’s going to be greatly missed.”

Comments / 0
