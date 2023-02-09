Read full article on original website
MLB news: Derek Jeter, Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals
The Super Bowl is in the rearview mirror and it’s time for MLB to take center stage. Yet, the NFL and MLB came together on Sunday, and that’s a part of our MLB news and notes for Monday as spring training is just around the corner. MLB news:...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ projected Opening Day roster has an infield twist
With the season right around the corner, various different sites have had their projected Yankees lineup, and Bryan Hoch’s projection that he put together for MLB.com indicates the organization’s belief in Donaldson. He believes the Yanks will roll JD at the hot corner and elect to use Gleyber and DJ at 2B. Though I think the best option would be to start DJ at third and use JD as the backup, he did list IKF as the backup at short.
Yardbarker
NFL exec predicts Chicago Bears will sign star free agent
The Chicago Bears have a lot of work to do this off-season when it comes to upgrading the roster. After the first offseason with general manager Ryan Poles was focused on cleaning up the roster and salary cap, this offseason will be about adding talent around their foundational pieces. Offensively, that means improving the supporting cast around quarterback Justin Fields.
Mets’ Max Scherzer, wife Erica welcome fourth child with birthday twist
Birthday celebrations just got a lot easier in the Scherzer household. Mets pitcher Max Scherzer and his wife, Erica May-Scherzer, welcomed Nikki — the family’s fourth child — on Jan. 30, which also doubles as Erica’s birthday. Scherzer announced the news in a tweet with two photos on Saturday, including one where he held Nikki in front of a pink balloon and a bouquet of flowers. “Our newest addition to our family baby Nikki! Born 1-30-23.. All good and healthy now. Same B-Day as the wife lol,” Scherzer wrote on Twitter. The Mets congratulated Scherzer, their 38-year-old right-hander, on social media, quote-tweeting his...
Patrick Mahomes Had 4-Word Message For Jalen Hurts In Stadium Tunnel
Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are undoubtedly two of the brightest stars in the NFL today. Mahomes, fresh off leading the Chiefs to their second title in four years, won his second NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP in recent days. Hurts, in his postseason debut, commanded the Eagles' offense to ...
Yardbarker
Eagles C Jason Kelce acknowledges brother's TD in humorous fashion
The brothers are off to a hot start in the first half of Super Bowl LVII. Too bad they're on opposite teams. Jason Kelce led the way for Philadelphia's 87 rushing yards, two Jalen Hurts touchdowns on the ground and multiple QB sneaks. Travis Kelce has a team-high three catches...
Yardbarker
Former Yankees No. 1 prospect quickly running out of time to make roster
The Yankees have several difficult decisions to make this off-season, especially with spring training less than two weeks away. Figuring out who will start at the shortstop position, ironing out some back-end bullpen options, and the coveted left-field job are all in question, but one former top prospect is desperately trying to stick with the team after years of inconsistent play.
Bears trade back twice inside top four, land top defender in new mock draft
The Bears are sitting comfortably atop the 2023 NFL draft, where the expectation is general manager Ryan Poles is going to trade back from the No. 1 pick and land a ton of draft capital (and a top prospect) in the process. In a new mock draft from CBS Sports’...
Yardbarker
Dodgers add former All-Star closer to their stacked bullpen
Reyes, who missed the 2022 season with a shoulder injury, is likely to miss the first few months of the 2023 season as he continues to rehab from shoulder surgery. Joining a bullpen in Los Angeles that already has Alex Vesia, Evan Phillips and Brusdar Graterol, they can afford to let Reyes take his time to heal. When healthy, he is an explosive arm, and he can make an already-dominant bullpen even better.
Yardbarker
Yankees could wait until the trade deadline to acquire star Cubs left fielder
The New York Yankees have one of the more disappointing position battles unfolding in left field this upcoming spring training. General manager Brian Cashman failed to find a legit competitor, signing a few low-level free agents to compete alongside Aaron Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Estevan Florial. Rafael Ortega and Willie Calhoun will earn reps this spring, but I wouldn’t expect them to provide legitimate competition.
Yardbarker
Braves most overlooked potential hole on the roster
Braves Country was wondering all offseason what Alex Anthopoulos would do at shortstop and left field. Many, including myself, believed Atlanta wouldn’t go into the season with Vaughn Grissom at shortstop. We also figured the club would add a proven commodity to left field. Neither happened, and it’s caused many to worry, which is warranted. However, there is another potential hole that not many people are talking about: designated hitter.
Derek Jeter makes big announcement
Derek Jeter made a big announcement on Sunday. Jeter appeared on FOX’s pregame show ahead of the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. During his appearance, FOX announced that Jeter would be joining the MLB on FOX team for the 2023 season. Announcements don't get much bigger than this 👀🚨@derekjeter joins... The post Derek Jeter makes big announcement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Key Chicago Bears free agent target in talks with current team
A Chicago Bears target is currently in talks with his current team ahead of free agency. The Chicago Bears have a lot of money to spend in the upcoming free agency period and have a lot of holes to fill on the roster. Some of the most important holes to...
Dodgers sign former All-Star reliever
The Los Angeles Dodgers are taking a chance on Alex Reyes. The Dodgers on Saturday agreed to a 1-year contract with Reyes that is pending a physical. According to Dodgers reporter Juan Toribio, the deal is for $1.1 million in 2023 but includes a team option for $3 million in 2024. The deal could reach... The post Dodgers sign former All-Star reliever appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Yankees have ‘explored’ options to trade veteran shortstop
The New York Yankees have a shortstop position battle ready to unfold during spring training. Position battles are a rarity for the Yankees, but with a newfound youth movement, including Oswald Peraza, Anthony Volpe, and Oswaldo Cabrera, it is no surprise to see the veterans trying to fend off the rookies for their starting positions.
Yardbarker
MLB executive praises Braves for letting Dansby Swanson walk in free agency
The Braves have been rewarded several times for relying on their internal talent. When Josh Donaldson left, Atlanta turned to Austin Riley, who is now the club’s highest-paid player. Michael Harris II may have single handily turned the 2022 season around when he was called up. And the Braves are doing the same thing at shortstop with Dansby Swanson and Vaughn Grissom.
Yardbarker
Philadelphia 76ers Signing Recent Miami Heat Player
Last week, the Miami Heat traded Dewayne Dedmon to the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs are in rebuilding mode, so he did not make sense for their roster and Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported (on February 9) that he would be waived. Now, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Responds To Booing Fans At Super Bowl Final With A Simple 'King' Move
LeBron James turned 38 years old a couple of months ago and is currently playing the 20th NBA season of his career. But even being a 38-year-old cannot seem to stop James in his tracks of breaking records and putting up amazing performances. Apart from being one of the best...
Oakland A's, Miami Marlins Reportedly Agree To Saturday Night Trade
The Oakland A's and Miami Marlins have reportedly agreed to a deal that sees a pair of top draft picks trading places. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, "The [A's] and [Marlins] are swapping former top 6 picks. Outfielder JJ Bleday is headed to the A's, and left-hander A.J. Puk is going to the Marlins." ...
