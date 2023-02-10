Catholic winning-streak reaches 23 after 64-46 win over Cape Henry

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – With a packed house on hand and a wild student section cheering on, Catholic (27-2) extended its winning streak to 23 games after defeating Cape Henry 64-46.
The Crusaders last loss was on December 9th against the Shabach Christian Academy from Landover, MD.
C.J. Mcpherson led Catholic with a team high 24 points.
Cape Henry (14-7) saw its five-game winning streak come to an end.
The Dolphins had two players that scored 11 points a piece, Tristan Whitfield and Martez Harris.
Catholic has four regular games remaining including a big one on Wednesday February 15th when the Crusaders host Peninsula Catholic which currently has a record of 23-5. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.
Comments / 0