Virginia Beach, VA
WAVY News 10

Catholic winning-streak reaches 23 after 64-46 win over Cape Henry

By Brian Parsons,

7 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – With a packed house on hand and a wild student section cheering on, Catholic (27-2) extended its winning streak to 23 games after defeating Cape Henry 64-46.

The Crusaders last loss was on December 9th against the Shabach Christian Academy from Landover, MD.

C.J. Mcpherson led Catholic with a team high 24 points.

Cape Henry (14-7) saw its five-game winning streak come to an end.

The Dolphins had two players that scored 11 points a piece, Tristan Whitfield and Martez Harris.

Catholic has four regular games remaining including a big one on Wednesday February 15th when the Crusaders host Peninsula Catholic which currently has a record of 23-5.

