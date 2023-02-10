Change location
Thursday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Assumption, Davenport 52, Bettendorf 43
Davenport, North 70, Central Clinton, DeWitt 50
Dike-New Hartford 69, South Hardin 25
Estherville Lincoln Central 63, PAC-LM 37
Grinnell 59, Newton 42
Indianola 51, Pella Christian 48
Iowa City West 56, Cedar Rapids, Washington 42
Keokuk 66, Fairfield 23
LeMars 54, Storm Lake 36
Omaha Northwest, Neb. 75, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 40
South Sioux City, Neb. 52, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47
Sumner-Fredericksburg 61, South Winneshiek, Calmar 25
West Sioux 45, Lawton-Bronson 33
Class 1A Region 1=
First Round=
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 56, Janesville 34
Northwood-Kensett 62, Newman Catholic, Mason City 42
Ruthven-Ayrshire 48, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 44
Saint Ansgar 50, North Butler, Greene 15
Waterloo Christian School 63, North Tama, Traer 44
West Hancock, Britt 67, West Bend-Mallard 50
Class 1A Region 2=
First Round=
AGWSR, Ackley 56, Colo-NESCO 24
Ankeny Christian Academy 38, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 28
B-G-M 48, GMG, Garwin 46
Baxter 57, Paton-Churdan 19
Collins-Maxwell 53, Meskwaki Settlement School 20
Glidden-Ralston 58, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 51
H-L-V, Victor 32, BCLUW, Conrad 27
Class 1A Region 3=
First Round=
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 68, North Cedar, Stanwood 18
English Valleys, North English 37, Highland, Riverside 33
Iowa Valley, Marengo 52, Belle Plaine 21
Montezuma 76, Hillcrest Academy 12
Class 1A Region 4=
First Round=
Ar-We-Va, Westside 49, Woodbury Central, Moville 39
Coon Rapids-Bayard 58, Audubon 33
George-Little Rock 60, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 44
Harris-Lake Park 43, Trinity Christian High School 29
Kingsley-Pierson 62, South O’Brien, Paullina 22
River Valley, Correctionville 67, Siouxland Christian 24
Class 1A Region 5=
First Round=
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 66, Whiting 41
CAM, Anita 74, Orient-Macksburg 31
Murray 59, East Union, Afton 33
Riverside, Oakland 43, Griswold 31
Stanton 90, Hamburg 28
Tri-Center, Neola 63, West Harrison, Mondamin 29
Class 1A Region 6=
First Round=
Clarksville 55, Rockford 20
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 45, Tripoli 31
Dunkerton 43, Nashua-Plainfield 37
Edgewood-Colesburg 79, Kee, Lansing 29
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 33, West Central, Maynard 13
Class 1A Region 7=
First Round=
Earlham 61, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 43
Fremont Mills, Tabor 63, Essex 25
Lamoni 49, Wayne, Corydon 39
Lenox 65, Diagonal 34
Martensdale-St. Marys 76, Bedford 26
Melcher-Dallas 48, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 43
Sidney 47, East Mills 28
Class 1A Region 8=
First Round=
Burlington Notre Dame 68, New London 30
Lynnville-Sully 63, Moravia 40
North Mahaska, New Sharon 61, Tri-County, Thornburg 31
Seymour 43, Twin Cedars, Bussey 36
Sigourney 64, Moulton-Udell 12
WACO, Wayland 69, Keota 31
Wapello 52, Holy Trinity 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Bondurant Farrar, ccd.
