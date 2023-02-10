Thursday's Scores

Open in App
PREP HOCKEY=

Class AA=

Section 7=

Quarterfinal=

Andover 14, Northern Tier 1

Elk river/Zimmerman 6, Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld 1

Grand Rapids/Greenway 4, Forest Lake 1

Class A=

Section 2=

Quarterfinal=

Hutchinson 4, Mankato West 0

Waconia 3, Minnesota River 0

Section 3=

Quarterfinal=

Marshall 17, Worthington 1

Windom 3, Fairmont 1

Section 6=

Quarterfinal=

Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. 6, Northern Lakes 3

River Lakes 12, Morris/Benson Area 0

Willmar 8, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 0

Section 8=

Quarterfinal=

East Grand Forks 8, Detroit Lakes 0

Thief River Falls 7, International Falls 0

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

