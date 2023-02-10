Open in App
Chicago, IL
WGN News

‘Breaks my heart’: Loved ones mourn business owner fatally shot on South Side

By Alyssa DonovanAlonzo Small,

7 days ago

CHICAGO — A homicide investigation is underway after Chicago police say a man was shot and killed on the city’s South Side.

Police said Thursday that officers responded to the 11300 block of South Throop, in the city’s Morgan Park neighborhood around 4:30 p.m. There, officers found a man inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. According to police, the car had come to rest against a fence after the shooting.

1 in custody after man fatally stabbed in attempt to stop attack on North Side

The man was rushed to nearby Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

The man was identified as Loray Reid Patton, 31. Family members said he was a business owner, a sweet man who kept to himself and a loving father.

Loray Reid Patton with his girlfriend Kashae Ballard, son and dog. (Photo: Provided)

“We had so much more to do and so much more growing to do and just, we were robbed,” his girlfriend Kashae Ballard said. “We were robbed of all of that time.”

The two were together for seven years and loved to travel. They started a business renting party supplies and bounce houses.

They were raising a smart little three-year-old boy, Royal.

“This was his life right there, trying to do right by his baby, you know,” his mom Karen Reid said.

Ballard hasn’t told her son that his father is gone, but she said he knows something isn’t right.

“Just hearing him call out for his dad, it just breaks my heart because he knows that by now we should have seen him,” Ballard said. “He knows every night his daddy tucks him into his bed. He knows this.”

No one is in custody.

Read more: Latest Chicago news headlines

The family is urging anyone with information to come forward, although Ballard said an arrest would do little to bring her peace.

“Someone going to jail would never bring the love of my life back,” Ballard said. “Someone going to jail would not bring my child’s father back.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com .

There is a reward being offered for information that helps lead to an arrest.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

