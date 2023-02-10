Open in App
Charlotte, NC
Queen City News

Find a Fugitive: Crooks steal $40K in handbags from south Charlotte store

By Brien Blakely,

7 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find a Fugitive’ as a security camera caught a couple of suspects in an expensive south Charlotte smash-and-grab crime.

The robbery happened at the Uptown Cheapskate on South Boulevard in the early morning hours on Jan. 26.

Find A Fugitive: Suspects wanted in east Charlotte shootout

Surveillance caught the two tearing apart the front window, swiping dozens of purses, handbags, and wallets. They throw their loot in their car but come back for more.

The two suspects go back, smash out another front window, and take even more merchandise.

Authorities say the payday came out to about $40,000 in goods.

“These are high-end pocketbooks, so if somebody’s out there trying to sell these pocketbooks, just give us a call and let us take a look at it. We believe the vehicle is a Blue Kia Suv of some sort,” Detective Rick Smith from Charlotte Crime Stoppers said.

If you recognize the car or anything about the suspects, call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or submit an anonymous tip by phone to the p3 tips app.

There is a cash reward for any info leading to an arrest, and you will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

