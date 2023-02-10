Topeka mayor honors local artists, shares their work

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Local artists are sharing their work with Topeka through a unique initiative.

On Thursday night, Topeka Mayor Michael Padilla hosted a reception at 785 Arts Studio & Gallery . It featured works of art that have been displayed in a place of honor over the past year in Padilla’s private office gallery.

The gallery is part of the Mayor’s Art Initiative, which began last summer. Padilla says he started the program to promote the art scene, culture, and diversity in Topeka and the surrounding areas.

“[The goal] is to encourage our citizens in any endeavor that they may have. To have confidence, to have that confidence to grow in Topeka,” Mayor Padilla said. “Be a resident. That takes full participation in everything we have.”

This year, the Mayor’s Art Initiative will showcase four rotating galleries. Padilla says they’re seeking art submissions. Those interested can contact 785 Arts Gallerist and Lead Curator for the Mayor’s Art Initiative Lisa LaRue-Baker via email at 785arts@gmail.com.

