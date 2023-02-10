Open in App
Topeka, KS
See more from this location?
KSNT News

Topeka mayor honors local artists, shares their work

By Cyro Asseo de Choch,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kmq7W_0kibmo4O00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Local artists are sharing their work with Topeka through a unique initiative.

On Thursday night, Topeka Mayor Michael Padilla hosted a reception at 785 Arts Studio & Gallery . It featured works of art that have been displayed in a place of honor over the past year in Padilla’s private office gallery.

Topeka stores are helping you get Super Bowl ready

The gallery is part of the Mayor’s Art Initiative, which began last summer. Padilla says he started the program to promote the art scene, culture, and diversity in Topeka and the surrounding areas.

“[The goal] is to encourage our citizens in any endeavor that they may have. To have confidence, to have that confidence to grow in Topeka,” Mayor Padilla said. “Be a resident. That takes full participation in everything we have.”

Click here for more Local News | KSNT.com

This year, the Mayor’s Art Initiative will showcase four rotating galleries. Padilla says they’re seeking art submissions. Those interested can contact 785 Arts Gallerist and Lead Curator for the Mayor’s Art Initiative Lisa LaRue-Baker via email at 785arts@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Topeka, KS
Topeka students host parade in honor of the Chiefs
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Topeka woman starts networking event for adults with autism
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Washburn’s Spring Career Fair draws large crowd
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Most Popular
Free health screenings for Northeast Kansas in 2023
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Topeka High musical Ame’lie opens this Thursday
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Topeka Zoo to open new giraffe exhibit next month
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Emporia mayor steps down, new mayor steps up
Emporia, KS1 day ago
USD 113 closes Wetmore Academic Center
Wetmore, KS1 day ago
Professionals from across Kansas meet up for event that is first of its kind
Topeka, KS3 days ago
Topeka city leaders annex land for new middle school
Topeka, KS2 days ago
What Topeka improvements do you want to see?
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Shawnee County school briefly enters lockdown Tuesday
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Police called to Manhattan school after suspicious man found in building with students present
Manhattan, KS12 hours ago
Couple celebrates 72 years of marriage in Topeka
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Local date ideas for Valentine’s you’ll love
Topeka, KS3 days ago
Topeka’s homeless count revealed, hits four-year high
Topeka, KS13 hours ago
White Lakes Mall property sold, new hope for future
Topeka, KS10 hours ago
Lawrence has new plan to help houseless into permanent homes
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
Smoother roads on the horizon for Lake Sherwood neighborhood
Topeka, KS9 hours ago
Wetmore community upset over school board decision
Sabetha, KS3 days ago
KCPD helicopter shows thousands of Chiefs fans gathering downtown
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Chiefs Kingdom Championships Parade – everything you need to know
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Topeka Public Schools superintendent speaks about threats from high school players
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Topeka West opens ‘Sister Act’ this Thursday
Topeka, KS3 days ago
City of Topeka, Kansas state offices in Shawnee County delay opening due to winter weather
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Topeka Police enters walk-in accident reporting phase
Topeka, KS17 hours ago
Kansas City Chiefs flag hangs in Pennsylvania Governor’s office
Kansas City, MO15 hours ago
Topeka house fire deemed intentionally set, TFD says
Topeka, KS2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy