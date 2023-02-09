Open in App
San Francisco Examiner

SFPD overtime to complement "Roadmap" for downtown SF

By Kevin N. Hume/The ExaminerAndrew Fortin-Caldera,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tbSry_0kibmPx700
The SFPD identified officer overtime as "a strategic investment that will enhance the city’s overall recovery plan by improving street conditions in San Francisco." Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

The San Francisco Police Department announced on Thursday that coming augmentations to officer overtime will complement Mayor London Breed's plan to "reinvigorate" downtown San Francisco.

Breed announced on Thursday during her 2023 State of the City address a multi-step "Roadmap to Downtown San Francisco’s Future" intended to reinvigorate the troubled district with several methods, including new tax incentives and increased public safety .

In the wake of Breed's announcement, SFPD Chief Bill Scott voiced his support for the roadmap and said the plan "will move our city forward by building a cleaner, safer, and thriving downtown."

"I am committed to working with Mayor Breed and our city partnerships on moving our city forward," Scott said. "It is our mission to keep our streets safe for everyone who lives in and visits San Francisco."

The San Francisco Police Department highlighted five key priorities among Breed's roadmap for downtown:

An economically diverse and resilient job engineA welcoming clean and safe environmentA dynamic destination active at all hours every dayA world-class transportation experienceAn equitable economy that supports full participation by all

The police department reported Breed will introduce a budget supplement to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in the coming week to augment officer overtime, which in turn will aid "the SFPD’s role in supporting these priorities."

According to the SFPD, the overtime budget supplement will "mitigate significant budget constraints impacting the department’s severe staffing shortages and retention challenges." The department further identified officer overtime as "a strategic investment that will enhance the city’s overall recovery plan by improving street conditions in San Francisco."

"Sworn personnel overtime will add additional officer response to calls for service, increase efforts to disrupt illegal drug sales on our streets and provide additional time for investigators to solve crimes," Scott said.

