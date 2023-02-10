Open in App
Upper Marlboro, MD
DC News Now

Riverdale Baptist grad McPhearson in Super Bowl with Eagles

By Alex Flum,

7 days ago

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — Gerrick and Kim McPhearson have watched their children play in a lot of sports games over the years. The one they’re attending on Sunday, is probably the biggest yet.

“If Zech has possession of the ball, they will be calling the ambulance to get me off the ground,” Kim said. “I literally would faint.”

The McPhearson’s will watch their son Zech McPhearson play for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday in Phoenix, Arizona.

There are sports families and then there’s the McPhearson family. Gerrick played football at Boston College and briefly in the NFL with the New England Patriots. Kim also played in a professional women’s football league.

Zech is the seventh of eight children, he and all of his siblings played division I college sports.

“Gerrick Jr., football player cornerback. Derek played football and baseball. Emmanuel played football,” Kim told DC News Now.

Gerrick continued with the list.

“Josh a Penn State grad, he did a little bit of CFL and he’s a football guy. Matthew was baseball out of Riverdale Baptist. Got drafted out of high school,” Gerrick said. ‘Kimberly is our youngest, she plays soccer. Kimberly just graduated from Jacksonville State University.”

Several of Zech’s siblings have played professional football and baseball, but he’s the first to make it to the Super Bowl.

“He prophesied to all of his siblings, all of his older brothers when he was about four or five years old, being the baby boy, he took a lot of heat,” Kim said. “And he told each and everyone one of them, when I get older, I’m going to outdo all of y’all and Zechariah has done that by far.”

A contributing cornerback and special teams standout for the Eagles, Zech played at Texas Tech and Penn State in college. Before that, he starred playing football and baseball at Riverdale Baptist in Prince George’s County.

“Honestly he had springs in his legs,” former Riverdale Baptist football head coach Ceaser Nettles, who coached Zech said. “I saw him run around the field, I saw him do drills. And I was like he’s one of the most natural athletes I’ve ever had around.”

Nettles said he told Gerrick that Zech would make it to the NFL when he was playing at Riverdale Baptist, but it was baseball where Zech got his start.

“Blessed to have him part of our baseball program and then watch him play,” current Riverdale Baptist athletic director Terry “Coach T” Terrill, who coached Zech in baseball, said. “Continue his career in football to the highest level, to the biggest game in the universe.”

Zech is one of five current NFL players from Riverdale Baptist. He’s the first to make it to the Super Bowl.

“I can’t believe how we go from that skinny kid in 2013 to today,” Nettles said. “This stage is not too big for him.”

Zech continues to achieve his goals, with a little bit of help from his familly.

“Zech realizes that he’s the embodiment of all of his siblings, his older brothers and his sister,” Gerrick said. “That’s one of the reasons why the whole McPhearson tribe is gonna be in Phoenix. He wanted all of his siblings to be a part of this.”

