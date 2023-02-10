Rochester mayor calls on Kia, Hyundai to fix security flaws

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A hot topic was addressed at a Rochester City Council meeting Thursday night — car thefts around Monroe County.

Rochester police said there have been 400 thefts alone in the new year in Rochester. They say most of these are committed by teenagers.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans says he’s working to reach the city’s youth in creative ways, amid an uptick in juvenile arrests. He’s also calling on Kia and Hyundai to fix their security flaws.

“We need Kia and Hyundai to make it right,” Evans said. “We need them to make it right for the individuals whose cars have been stolen. Letters have been sent to them from various levels of government saying, ‘what are you going to do about this?'”

Evans says they’re also working to remove the fees owners are asked to pay to get a stolen car out of the impound lot.

