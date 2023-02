The Baldwin-Whitehall and McKeesport Area school districts will operate remotely on Tuesday, Feb. 14, the day of fallen McKeesport Officer Sean Sluganski’s funeral.

According to a news releases from Baldwin-Whitehall, the decision was made after several meetings with law enforcement. Officials determined it would not be possible to safely transport students to school that day. The logistics associated with the funeral and procession will have impacts on traffic.

Any parent, resident or district employee interested in providing meals for the Sluganski family or McKeesport officers are advised that donations will be accepted during the days of the viewing at Slater Funeral home.

The district said any classroom Valentine’s Day parties that had been scheduled for Tuesday will be made up.

McKeesport Area School District said in Facebook post that the district will operate on an asynchronous virtual day learning Tuesday to allow the community to pay their respects.

There is also a scheduled asynchronous virtual learning day for Monday, Feb. 13.

