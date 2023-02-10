Avalanche leave Tampa disappointed this time

Lightning left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) tries to get the puck to the net against Colorado Avalanche defenseman Brad Hunt (17) and goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40). Tampa Bay had Colorado on its heels for much of the night. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TAMPA — It was hard for Mikko Rantanen not to smile as he walked into Amalie Arena Thursday morning. The Avalanche right wing said just being back in Tampa for the first time since Colorado won the Stanley Cup here last June brought back all the memories from that night.

“Seeing the locker room again where we had a good time after the game and when you step on the ice for the first time is special, for sure,” said Rantanen, who had eight assists in that Stanley Cup final series. “It’s a good feeling.”

Walking out of the arena Thursday night, however, wasn’t so sweet for Rantanen and his teammates.

Playing without injured star defenseman Cale Makar, the Avalanche looked nothing like the team that broke the Lightning’s two-season hold on the Stanley Cup. Tampa Bay manhandled injury-plagued Colorado in a 5-0 shutout win.

It was the second straight loss for the Avalanche, who dropped to 27-19-4, and their third in the last four games.

Rantanen, who went into the game needing one goal to reach 200 for his career, left town frustrated. He was not only stymied but took a 10-minute game misconduct at the end of the second period for throwing his stick in frustration after he thought he had been tripped.

“I thought those guys were having a really good start to the game, and (at that point) the game was sneaking away on us,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. “I think (Rantanen) felt like he was tripped on that play. I don’t know if he was or not, but I think that was just personal frustration.

“We had a few forwards in the box quite a bit (Thursday) and then we lost (forward Evan Rodrigues) with the shot to the face, Mikko with the 10-minute misconduct. So we were running short of game there.”

The Avalanche have been short of players for much of this season as they try to defend their title. They began the season with captain Gabriel Landeskog out because of knee surgery, and Thursday morning Makar was ruled out for at least two games because of a head injury. The injury reportedly came on Jeff Carter’s shoulder hit to Makar’s head, a play that was not ruled a penalty, in Tuesday’s overtime loss in Pittsburgh.

Makar was the 2022 Conn Smythe Trophy winner as playoff MVP. Thursday, the Avalanche clearly missed his 13 goals and 32 assists so far this season, as they failed to put a single puck behind Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy.

The frustration was obvious in the Colorado locker room after the game.

“I think in the first we were playing pretty good, we were creating opportunities to score and had some really good looks in the first and easily could have got the first goal, but we didn’t finish,” Rantanen said. “Then even in the second (period), it was 1-0, we had a lot of (offensive)-zone time.

“But we’ve got to find a way to score more frequently, and with better percentages.”

