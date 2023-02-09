Open in App
Wichita, KS
KSN News

Kellogg traffic enforcement leads to many tickets, one arrest

By Wil Day,

8 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department conducted a special traffic enforcement assignment on Kellogg Thursday.

Officers from Patrol East ran LIDAR on East Kellogg Drive North near South Rock Road. The special traffic enforcement operated from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

During that time, 45 drivers were stopped and cited for speeding. One person was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

WPD warns of in-person ‘Grandparent Scams’

On Wednesday, WPD announced via Facebook that the WPD Traffic Section, along with Patrol East, was conducting a concentrated traffic enforcement project along the East Kellogg Corridor.

