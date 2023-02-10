Library, more affordable housing coming to Ballpark neighborhood

The fate of Smith’s Ballpark is still a giant question mark, said Amy J. Hawkins, Chair of the Ballpark Community Council. Another 60-unit, low-income apartment building is also being proposed by Platform 1500 at 1512 S. 300 West.

“I think people are still grieving the loss of the bees," she said. "There's also the usual anticipation.”

In a neighborhood meeting Thursday night, Hawkins encouraged residents to submit their proposals for the Ballpark NEXT Design Competition .

“We've heard about there being a $100 million fundraising initiative, and that's all we know," she said. "We don't know what that's going to be spent on. We don't know over what time period that money might show up. There are still many more questions than answers.”

Right behind the stadium, the Ballpark Neighborhood’s first library could open in the fall at 1410 S West Temple.

“I think most people who live in this area go to the main library downtown, so it will be a lot closer for them," said Hawkins.

More affordable housing is coming to the neighborhood soon too; Alliance House, a nonprofit that provides safe and affordable housing for adults with mental illnesses, plans to demolish its nine-unit building at 1805 S. Main Street and rebuild it into a new 16-unit one.

“Even though this is a safe home for our members, it's not as dignified as we know it can be," said Paige Huff, Executive Director. "It's not as dignified for the neighborhood as it can be.”

Damon Talbot is a member of Alliance House and has been living on Main Street for the past few years.

“I call 1805 home," he said. "So I'm really excited about the project to get a little nicer place. You know, it is home, but it needs some work.”