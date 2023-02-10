OSHP release body camera footage of NewsNation reporter being arrested

The Ohio State Highway Patrol released the body camera footage of when a NewsNation reporter was arrested while reporting during a press conference held by Gov. Mike DeWine in East Palestine on Wednesday afternoon.

During the presser, reporter Evan Lambert was reporting from the back of the gymnasium of East Palestine Elementary School.

In the midst of his report, a trooper from the OSHP approaches Lambert motioning for him to stop his live report.

A statement from the East Palestine Police Department said that Lambert was approached because his live reporting was loud.

Additionally, a member of the Ohio National Guard is also seen approaching Lambert, at one point pushing him.

"He [the National Guardsman] can't touch me," said Lambert. "I am allowed to be here."

Then, East Palestine police and the Columbiana County Sheriff's deputies approach Lambert.

RELATED: NewsNation reporter arrested during Gov. Mike DeWine's press conference in East Palestine

"Go now, go now, or you can go to jail. Wanna go to jail for criminal trespassing?" they asked.

Lambert reiterated that he was doing his job by listening to the press conference.

"I'm doing my job, covered by the first amendment," he said.

Lambert is then pushed and pulled out of the gymnasium doors. After some shuffling with officers, Lambert is arrested.

During the press conference, DeWine acknowledged the incident took place and apologized for what happened.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now: Morning

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.