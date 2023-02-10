Honoring the legacy of Black inventors: Everyday items that shape our world

As we continue our coverage of Black History Month, we take a closer look at some of the inventions created by Black individuals, many of which are used on a daily basis by millions of Americans in their homes, workplaces, and communities.

Joseph Dickson - Player piano

One of the most popular instruments across many genres of music is the piano. From classical to jazz, and even pop.

For Dee Slade, President of the African American Network of Kern , the piano is a core memory. She took lessons as a child.

"There was always that 50 cents or a dollar when I was growing up to go take piano lessons from one of the members at the church, and I look at everyone that plays that piano and no one ever says 'I started playing the piano at a young age, so thanks to Mr. Joseph Dickson who patented the piano on June 11th, 1912,'" said Slade.

Dickson patented improvements for player pianos, which are self-playing pianos operated by a pneumatic system through pedals on the instrument. The improvements created a way in which players could better control the dynamics of the music, and also allowed the piano to begin playing at any point on what was then called a music roll.

That's how piano music was made back in the 1900s, and it's an improvement that Slade appreciates to this day.

"Music, people, churches, have pianos. Private homes where students take lessons. You have choir, school, with the piano. Just remember that there was a Black person who became a positive thinker and created that instrument, and it's beautiful," said Slade.

George Crum - Potato chips

Potato chips are a common snack that nearly everyone has tried at least once, but something fewer people may know is that they were invented by George Crum, a famous Black chef in the 1900s.

"Everybody, you want a potato chip with a burger, or you want it with a tuna sandwich, or you get a bag of potato chips with your favorite sandwich. You never hear manufacturers say thank you," said Slade. "They always make it seem like Frito Lays potato chips, Lays, or Granny Goose. It would be so nice if they would have something on the package, even if they don't want to acknowledge it all year. Just during Black History Month, say something."

George T. Sampson - Automatic clothes dryer

Doing laundry might not seem like the most fun chore to do, but the idea of clothes dryers didn't come about until Black inventor George T. Sampson patented the automatic clothes dryer on June 7, 1892.

"At that particular time, there was no automatic washers and dryers," said Slade. "However, an African-American did create that."

Sarah Boone - Ironing board

Another common household item, the ironing board, was created by African-American dressmaker Sarah Boone and patented on April 26, 1892.

Slade says Boone transformed the way we prepare our clothes today.

"The ironing board, yes, but at that particular time, things were very hard. The iron, you'd put it on the wooden stove and let it get hot, and hopefully you don't burn the master or scorch the master's white shirt. It had to be white, so they had to figure out how to make things white and beautiful," said Slade.

Garret A. Morgan - Traffic control light

Fender benders at intersections are common, but the difference between a dented panel and a medical emergency are the traffic lights that regulate the flow of vehicles, and that's just one of the things Garret Morgan invented.

"Mr. Morgan was at a corner and there was an accident, and he was thinking, 'Oh my goodness, there is going to be a bigger accident,' because the cars were not yielding like they should, so he came up with the idea of the street light," said Slade.

Morgan also invented the gas mask and formulated a line of hair care products.

Slade says that although we recognize and honor these Black creators during Black History Month, she hopes the idea of inventions continues to better shape the world we live in today, as well as for future generations.

"These are just a few things I think people should sometimes stop and think, even if it's just during the 28 days of Black History, but African Americans should know this all year long, 365 days," said Slade. "This makes you more positive in who you are and the worth and value that you are."

Learn more about Black inventors and inventions from National Geographic.

