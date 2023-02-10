Ewa sewage break repaired, conservation request lifted

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KHON2) — The broken force main in Ewa that spilled tens of thousands of gallons of wastewater has been repaired, according to the Department of Environmental Services.

The director of ENV said that the pipe is about 40 years old.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, 63,000 gallons spilled at the Ewa Beach Wastewater Pump Station, but none reached the ocean. Babcock said that is because the area does not have storm drains.

“Luckily, I guess in that sense the water would stay in the area till we can suck it up into our trucks, our vacuum truck,” Babcock said. “Any time there’s a spill, our crews capture whatever they can and then they disinfect the area.”

“We can’t completely eliminate force main breaks or sewer breaks but that’s an, our ongoing efforts are aimed at trying to prevent that, just these kind of things.” Roger Babcock, Department of Environmental Services director

Residents right across from the site held their breath through most of this week.

“Like poop, but like worse,” said Ewa Beach resident Choisys Gonsalves.

“It was more worse than my son’s diaper,” said Ewa Beach resident Leila Kama

“Trucks over here, making loud noise and then I get my son, and he just threw up black yesterday. So I’m not sure if he got sick because of that, the smell, or, I don’t know,” Kama said.

The smell was noticeably much better than Wednesday, Feb. 8 but another big concern from area residents is all the noise.

“Can’t sleep! There’s no, and they do this all through the night,” Gonsalves said.

“Hurting my son’s ears too, at the same time,” Kama said

The City said tankers ran on a 24-hour basis to truck wastewater to the treatment plant. Official said the burst force main was about 40 years old, but they made repairs and area residents no longer need to conserve water.

“We really want to acknowledge the inconvenience caused,” Babcock said, “as well as heeding our call to reduce water use to try to conserve water so there’s less water that we had to transport for all that time.”

Officials said they hope to get the hole filled by Friday, Feb. 10 and expect paving work to be done soon without further disruptions to the community.