Open in App
Aliquippa, PA
See more from this location?
93.7 The Fan

Aliquippa native, Pitt star Darrelle Revis Pro Football Hall of Famer

By Jeff Hathhorn,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wD9vC_0kibYjDz00

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – It reaches double figures. Aliquippa native and Pitt All-American Darrelle Revis elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as announced during the NFL Honors Show Thursday night. Revis will become the 10th Panthers enshrined in Canton on August 5.

“On behalf of the University of Pittsburgh, I want to congratulate Darrelle Revis on his incredibly deserved election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement released by the university. “When you say ‘shutdown corner,’ you immediately think of Darrelle. I don’t think anyone played the position better than him. He simply dominated opposing wide receivers, whether it was at Aliquippa, Pitt or in the National Football League.”

A cornerback and kick returner, Revis scored five touchdowns at Pitt including a 73-yard punt return against West Virginia in 2006. Fellow Aliquippa graduate MJ Devonshire joined Revis in 2022 as the last two Panthers to score touchdowns on kick and interception returns.

Revis was a four-time First Team All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler in 11 NFL seasons.

Revis joins fellow Panthers:
·     Joe Schmidt (1973)
·     Mike Ditka (1988)
·     Tony Dorsett (1994)
·     Dan Marino (2005)
·     Russ Grimm (2010)
·     Rickey Jackson (2010)
·     Chris Doleman (2012)
·     Curtis Martin (2012)

The other members of the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class-Joe Thomas, Ronde Barber, Zach Thomas, DeMarcus Ware, Don Coryell, Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko and Ken Riley.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Patrick Mahomes said coach Andy Reid threatened to bench any Chiefs player who tried to watch Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Look: NFL World Reacts To A.J. Brown's Announcement
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
The other new Pitt QB, a former WR learning the position
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Pitt felt disrespected way before not being in the Top 25
Pittsburgh, PA6 hours ago
Former Patriots Exec-Steelers in good hands w Khan, Weidl
Pittsburgh, PA12 hours ago
CNN's Jake Tapper implies NFL offensive coordinator hasn't been promoted to head coach because he's Black
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Keller-cool energy around the Pirates, close to a turnaround
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy