Aliquippa native, Pitt star Darrelle Revis Pro Football Hall of Famer

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – It reaches double figures. Aliquippa native and Pitt All-American Darrelle Revis elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as announced during the NFL Honors Show Thursday night. Revis will become the 10th Panthers enshrined in Canton on August 5.

“On behalf of the University of Pittsburgh, I want to congratulate Darrelle Revis on his incredibly deserved election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement released by the university. “When you say ‘shutdown corner,’ you immediately think of Darrelle. I don’t think anyone played the position better than him. He simply dominated opposing wide receivers, whether it was at Aliquippa, Pitt or in the National Football League.”

A cornerback and kick returner, Revis scored five touchdowns at Pitt including a 73-yard punt return against West Virginia in 2006. Fellow Aliquippa graduate MJ Devonshire joined Revis in 2022 as the last two Panthers to score touchdowns on kick and interception returns.

Revis was a four-time First Team All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler in 11 NFL seasons.

Revis joins fellow Panthers:

· Joe Schmidt (1973)

· Mike Ditka (1988)

· Tony Dorsett (1994)

· Dan Marino (2005)

· Russ Grimm (2010)

· Rickey Jackson (2010)

· Chris Doleman (2012)

· Curtis Martin (2012)

The other members of the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class-Joe Thomas, Ronde Barber, Zach Thomas, DeMarcus Ware, Don Coryell, Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko and Ken Riley.