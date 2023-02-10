Section IV Basketball Scoreboard

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Here are scores from Section IV Basketball from Thursday, February 9th, 2023.
Boys Basketball:
Union-Endicott – 60 vs Ithaca – 64
Binghamton – 88 vs Oneonta – 41
Scranton – 66 vs Maine-Endwell – 60
Norwich – 46 vs Chenango Forks – 61
Susquehanna Valley – 69 vs Southern Cayuga – 81
Windsor – 48 vs Elmira Notre Dame – 69
Delhi – 77 vs Sidney – 49
Walton – 38 vs Bainbridge-Guilford – 63
Whitney Point – 50 vs Moravia – 66
Girls Basketball:
Sidney – 44 vs Norwich – 63
Moravia – 55 vs Whitney Point – 23
