Huntsville Schools hold event to hire more security officers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Huntsville City School System (HCSS) is working to hire more security guards for local school campuses.

The school system hosted a hiring event at Chapman Middle School Thursday to work towards that goal.

HCSS Talent Management Director Lee Simmons said the school system feels the event was a big success and that they already have people at different stages of the hiring process.

“We’ve got people who are filling out applications, we have other people working on interviews, so we feel like it’s been a great success,” she said.

Simmons said that if someone who is interested in applying did not make it to the hiring event they can still apply if they wish.

“We’re looking to fill multiple positions, we’ll have it opened for the rest of the school and the start of next school year,” she said.

HCSS said the campus security officer position does require a high shool diploma those looking for more information are asked to reach out to the school system.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.