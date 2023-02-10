Open in App
KSNT News

Bills athletic trainer who performed CPR on Damar Hamlin receives NFL MVP vote

By Landon Reinhardt,

7 days ago

PHOENIX (KSNT) – The NFL Honors named a list of annual awards Thursday, with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes earning the Most Valuable Player award.

Mahomes missed a unanimous decision by two votes: earning 48 out of 50 possible selections. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Bills quarterback Josh Allen each received one.

The NFL MVP award voters give award placements for first through fifth place.

Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington received a fifth-place vote. Kellington performed life-saving CPR on Damar Hamlin after Hamlin’s collapse on the field against the Bengals on January 2.

ESPN’s Suzy Kolber was the lone voter for Kellington, a sign of appreciation for the man that saved Hamlin’s life.

