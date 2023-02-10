Dak Prescott wins 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott isn't just one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, he's a mental health and cancer advocate, and someone who wants to bring awareness to social justice initiatives.

As a result of his philanthropic efforts, the league announced at the NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday night that Prescott is the recipient of the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

The award, one of the NFL's highest honors, goes to the player who exudes excellence on and off the field.

Prescott founded the Faith, Fight, Finish charity organization that "invests in the future of our youth by empowering individuals, families, and communities to find strength through adversity. The foundation focuses on fighting cancer and offering assistance to those facing life-challenging hardships; in honor of Dak's Mom, Peggy."

By winning the award, Prescott's charity will receive a $255,000 donation.

Prescott lost his mother to colon cancer in 2013 and his brother, Jace, to suicide in 2020.

After the loss of his brother, Prescott began using his platform to ensure mental health support becomes an integral part of the NFL.

"I would like to thank the Dallas Cowboys for naming me their 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee," said Prescott when he was announced as the team's nominee for the award in December. "It is a privilege for me to use this platform to influence causes that are important to me, my family and the community. If my voice can champion those who feel marginalized, need assistance, encouragement or support in an effort to make change, then I feel an obligation to speak up."

Prescott joins Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman and Jason Witten as the only Cowboys to win the award.