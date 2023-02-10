Open in App
Atlanta, GA
Free Black Health Matters Summit comes to Atlanta

By Maria Boynton,

7 days ago

Roslyn Young-Daniels says she founded Black Health Matters (BHM) over a decade ago to bring health awareness to the community. It was around the time of the Affordable Care Act. Young-Daniels tells Audacy Atlanta's Maria Boynton that she wants people to take what they learn through BHM and "be fearless in advocating for themselves" when dealing with the healthcare system.

Saturday, February 11, BHM brings its free health summit series to Atlanta. It's being held at the Loudermilk Conference Center and will feature free health screenings, immunizations, fitness sessions, educational panels, workshops and more.

The Black Health Matters free Summit Series is being held in Atlanta on Saturday, February 11, 2023 Photo credit Black Health Matters

According to Young-Daniels medical professionals, along with specialists in health, wellness, and chronic illness will bring health awareness to the community. "It's a great opportunity to get your health questions answered."

For more information and to register for Saturday's health summit, visit the Black Health Matters website .

