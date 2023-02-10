Open in App
Evansville, IN
See more from this location?
WEHT/WTVW

Brad Byrd InDEPTH: EPD Assistant Chief discusses Tyre Nichols video

By Jessica Jacoby,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38oLLM_0kibTinz00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – This is InDEPTH. To protect and serve.

Words, it’s safe to say, mean something to the overwhelming majority of law enforcement officers. but the men and women wearing the shield are under increasing pressure in the past few years, nationwide and right here at home.

Brad Byrd celebrates 45 years at WEHT/WTVW Eyewitness News

Joining me tonight is Evansville Police Assistant Chief Phil Smith.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Evansville, IN
Southwestern Indiana communities get READI awards
Evansville, IN1 day ago
EPD investigates liquor store robbery
Evansville, IN21 hours ago
ISP: Arrest made after violent murder attempt in Perry County
Cannelton, IN1 day ago
Most Popular
Investigation continues into string of multi-county burglaries
Owensboro, KY8 hours ago
Kelly Craft speaks with voters in Owensboro
Owensboro, KY10 hours ago
University of Evansville releases statement on “racial incident”
Evansville, IN2 days ago
New bill proposes jailtime for going near first responders
Evansville, IN8 hours ago
Car crashes into Peephole Bar & Grill
Evansville, IN11 hours ago
Owensboro Artist Exhibit
Owensboro, KY2 days ago
Eyewitness News hosting Heart Healthy Blood Drive
Henderson, KY1 day ago
Jury deliberating in Heidi Carter trial
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Heidi Carter found guilty in Evansville homicide case
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Evansville man charged with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Police: Man wanted in 2021 drug round-up arrested in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Evansville woman back on trial in Stinson Avenue case
Evansville, IN2 days ago
Two from Crossville found dead in home identified
Crossville, IL12 hours ago
2024 solar eclipse logo introduced for Evansville region
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Evansville holds its first Black History Business Blitz
Evansville, IN4 hours ago
More details surrounding two-week-old’s death released
Evansville, IN2 days ago
Evansville woman charged with neglect after infant hospitalized with alcoholic intoxication
Evansville, IN1 day ago
McLean County residents get “gigabit-speed” internet
Calhoun, KY12 hours ago
Lincoln Avenue to be partially barricaded for weeks
Evansville, IN9 hours ago
OPD arrest man wanted for murder in McLean County
Owensboro, KY1 day ago
Evansville Christian takes down Henderson County in cross-state matchup
Henderson, KY2 days ago
Circle K shooting victim taken to Evansville hospital
Evansville, IN3 days ago
Presentation asks kids to “Stay Safe, Don’t Vape”
Tell City, IN1 day ago
WATCH: Evansville PD respond to deadly head-on crash
Evansville, IN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy