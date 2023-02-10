Man in custody after 2 Baltimore County officers shot

UPDATE 2/10 6:30 p.m. — Police took 24-year-old David Linthicum into custody for the two shootings around 5:45 a.m. on Friday after almost a 48-hour long search.

Police said that the entire situation with him started when police said Linthicum shot a Baltimore County police officer during a police response on Wednesday afternoon.

The second shooting took place around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, when a detective saw Linthicum walking on Warren Road near Bosley Road as part of an ongoing search.

When the detective went over to Linthicum, the suspect pulled out a rifle and started shooting at the detective, hitting him several times.

Linthicum stole the detective’s car and crossed into Harford County, where he was later taken in to custody.

The detective was in shock trauma and on life support as of Friday morning.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Two Baltimore police officers were shot on Thursday evening.

The Baltimore County Police Department asked residents in the area of Powers Road and Warren Road in Cockeysville to shelter in place after a wanted suspect was sponsored.

Police said in a Facebook post that one of the officers was seriously injured.

Police have arrested a man named David Linthicum in connection with this shooting.

