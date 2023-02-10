Jets duo becomes third pair of teammates to sweep Rookie of the Year honors

New York Jets corner back Sauce Gardner poses for a photo after receiving the award for AP Defensive rookie of the Year during the NFL Honors award show at Symphony Hall. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets 2022 draft class is already paying huge dividends.

The Jets swept the rookie of the year awards at this year's NFL Honors ceremony. Cornerback Sauce Gardner was named defensive rookie of the year, while wideout Garrett Wilson received offensive rookie of the year honors.

According to Rob Maddi of the Associated Press, Gardner and Wilson are only the third pair of rookies to win both awards, joining New Orleans Saints Alvin Kamara and Marshon Lattimore (2017), along with Detroit Lions' Mel Farr and Lem Barney (1967).

The Jets selected Gardner with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. Gardner was one of only three rookie corners to start all 17 games this season, joining Tennesse Titans' Roger McCreary and Seattle Seahawks Tariq Woolen. He recorded 75 tackles and two interceptions and led not only rookies but the entire NFL in pass defenses, with 20. Oh, and Gardner did all of this matching up against the likes of Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs, and Ja'Marr Chase.

Meanwhile, Wilson had an outstanding season on the other side of the ball, despite the Jets' messy quarterback situation. Wilson, who the Jets chose with the No. 10 overall pick out of Ohio State last April, led all rookies in receptions (83) and receiving yards (1,103), setting new Jets rookie records in the process.

The future could be bright for the Jets as rookie contributions extended beyond Gardner and Wilson. Linebacker Jermaine Johnson II, who the Jets selected No. 26 overall, played 14 games, registering 29 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Also, fourth-rounder Micheal Clemons added 36 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 16 games.

Meanwhile, second-round pick Breece Hall could emerge as an offensive weapon after showing flashes during his seven games of action. Before suffering a torn ACL in Week 7, Hall rushed for 463 yards and a touchdown off 80 attempts.