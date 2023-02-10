Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
Yardbarker

Jets duo becomes third pair of teammates to sweep Rookie of the Year honors

By Mike Santa Barbara,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZzYnE_0kibQXrp00
New York Jets corner back Sauce Gardner poses for a photo after receiving the award for AP Defensive rookie of the Year during the NFL Honors award show at Symphony Hall. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets 2022 draft class is already paying huge dividends.

The Jets swept the rookie of the year awards at this year's NFL Honors ceremony. Cornerback Sauce Gardner was named defensive rookie of the year, while wideout Garrett Wilson received offensive rookie of the year honors.

According to Rob Maddi of the Associated Press, Gardner and Wilson are only the third pair of rookies to win both awards, joining New Orleans Saints Alvin Kamara and Marshon Lattimore (2017), along with Detroit Lions' Mel Farr and Lem Barney (1967).

The Jets selected Gardner with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. Gardner was one of only three rookie corners to start all 17 games this season, joining Tennesse Titans' Roger McCreary and Seattle Seahawks Tariq Woolen. He recorded 75 tackles and two interceptions and led not only rookies but the entire NFL in pass defenses, with 20. Oh, and Gardner did all of this matching up against the likes of Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs, and Ja'Marr Chase.

Meanwhile, Wilson had an outstanding season on the other side of the ball, despite the Jets' messy quarterback situation. Wilson, who the Jets chose with the No. 10 overall pick out of Ohio State last April, led all rookies in receptions (83) and receiving yards (1,103), setting new Jets rookie records in the process.

The future could be bright for the Jets as rookie contributions extended beyond Gardner and Wilson. Linebacker Jermaine Johnson II, who the Jets selected No. 26 overall, played 14 games, registering 29 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Also, fourth-rounder Micheal Clemons added 36 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 16 games.

Meanwhile, second-round pick Breece Hall could emerge as an offensive weapon after showing flashes during his seven games of action. Before suffering a torn ACL in Week 7, Hall rushed for 463 yards and a touchdown off 80 attempts.

Read this on the web
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Alvin Kamara & Chris Lammons Indicted For Las Vegas Brawl Last Year
Las Vegas, NV10 hours ago
Bills assistant athletic trainer earns one fifth-place NFL MVP vote
Kansas City, MO6 days ago
Karl Malone’s ‘Pedophile’ Past Haunts Him After NBA Names Him Judge Of Dunk Contest
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Kevin Love's nine-year Cavaliers career ends
Cleveland, OH18 hours ago
GOTTA SEE IT: Josh Anderson Obliterates Connor Murphy In Fight
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Russell Westbrook May Not Seek Buyout From Jazz
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
NFL analyst has surprising pick for most 'intriguing' QB prospect ahead of draft
Gainesville, FL8 hours ago
Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Announces Retirement
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
LeBron James' foot injury reached 'unbearable point' while breaking record
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Bengals WR Tee Higgins reveals which team he thought would draft him
Cincinnati, OH6 days ago
Former Packers All-Pro has high praise for Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Diontae Johnson, Mitchell Trubisky address pregame punch allegation
Pittsburgh, PA6 days ago
NFL competition committee could eliminate 'rugby scrum' QB sneaks
Philadelphia, PA10 hours ago
Team Could Trade Or Release Vets To Fit Mold Of Josh McDaniels
Las Vegas, NV14 hours ago
Former Agent Lists Bengals Running Back As Top Cap Casualty Candidate This Offseason
Cincinnati, OH12 hours ago
Some Within Organization Concerned About Running LeBron James ‘Into The Ground’
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Sean Payton hints that Broncos could pursue RB Josh Jacobs
Denver, CO7 days ago
Jazz's Honest Play-Time Offer to Russell Westbrook Revealed
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Watch: Video of Patrick Mahomes leaving port-a-potty goes viral
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Packers Options with Jordan Love
Green Bay, WI14 hours ago
Yankees' Gerrit Cole makes odd comparison when discussing ALCS loss to Astros
Houston, TX11 hours ago
Nationals manager shares concerning Stephen Strasburg update
Washington, DC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy