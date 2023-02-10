'It's like a home': The role of Starts Right Here in Des Moines

Good morning,

Hundreds of Des Moines Public School students attend alternative education programs to earn credits toward their diploma.

Starts Right Here and Urban Dreams, a youth advocacy organization, have partnered for several years with the district's Options Academy, a credit recovery program, to help at-risk students struggling in traditional classrooms.

But the programs and the youth in them have found themselves the subject of criticism in the wake of the Jan. 23 triple shooting at Starts Right Here that left two students dead and its founder, Will Holmes, hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Des Moines Public School climate transformation director Jake Troja said in the wake of the Starts Right Here shooting that he was troubled by a narrative that students of the program are "bad kids.

“The students who leave school for years are dealing with serious problems that cannot be fixed by simply showing up to class and doing the work," Troja said.

Education reporter Samantha Hernandez spoke to Des Moines administrators and students in the alternative ed programs about how and why they work.

Brayden Wright, a 17-year-old Starts Right Here student, told Samantha that the nonprofit program is "like a home to a lot of people, even the teachers."

After quitting school her freshman year, Wright turned to Starts Right Here to continue her education. Now, she's just two credits away from earning a high school equivalency degree.

