State Investment Council looks at shifting business from BlackRock as investment adviser

LINCOLN — A state agency that manages $40 billion in state pension and trust funds moved Thursday to consider shifting business from its main investment adviser, BlackRock, in part because of corporate statements concerning environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing.

The eight-member Nebraska Investment Council heard presentations from not only BlackRock, the world’s largest investment manager and Nebraska’s long-time chief adviser, but also from one of its competitors, the Vanguard Group.

The council also heard from Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., a company that advises investors how to vote on corporate shareholder resolutions.

ISS was recently the target of a criticism from Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers, who accused the firm of possibly violating its duties by placing “net zero emission goals” above financial return.

Conservatives attack ESG investing

This all comes as some investment firms, and primarily BlackRock, have come under fire for allegedly prioritizing divestment in fossil fuels in favor of investments in green energy and firms with emission goals.

Anyone who reads that letter has to think, gosh, it sounds like they're pushing a value instead of trying to create investment value. And that's what we don't want.

– Gail Werner-Robertson about a letter penned by the CEO of Blackrock concerning ESG investing

Some label the attacks as “political theater” and say that it’s a mistake to ignore climate risks and the diversity policies of businesses in investing.

But some conservative states, such as Florida, Texas and West Virginia, have moved to ban consideration of ESG in investing state funds. At least two pending bills before the Nebraska Legislature would impose similar restrictions.

In addition, Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante, a non-voting member of the Investment Council, has suggested that BlackRock is advancing a “left-wing agenda.” And Hilgers, who took office in January, has picked up the baton from former Attorney General Doug Peterson in criticizing consideration of ESG.

On Thursday, representatives of BlackRock rejected a characterization from the Texas state comptroller that it was “boycotting” energy firms.

Mark McCombe of BlackRock told Investment Council members that his firm was the leading investor in the energy sector, and had just recently increased its investment by $300 billion.

Shift in investing in energy sector

McCombe said there has been a significant shift in energy investments in recent years to things like electric cars, carbon sequestration and solar energy, and the company has to “think about where the puck is going.”

He also said that a 2020 letter from BlackRock’s CEO urging companies to adopt “sustainable strategies” due to climate change had been misinterpreted.

“We have no political agenda,” McCombe said. “We do one thing and one thing only and that’s to deliver results for our clients.”

BlackRock representatives said that the firm has recently, over the past year, started to offer clients a “menu” of options to better reflect their views in proxy voting on corporate shareholder resolutions.

No political agenda

McCombe said the company’s only agenda was to vote to reflect the wishes of its clients.

Officials with Vanguard and ISS said their companies were also working on ways to better reflect the values and views of their clients in proxy voting.

After the meeting, Gail Werner-Robertson, an Omaha businesswoman who chairs the Investment Council, said that the board plans more study before making any changes in the management of the state’s investments.

She said that decisions won’t come until the end of the year, but made it clear that changes are being considered so that the Council has more control over its investments.

“We want to choose the provider who will help us do that the best,” Werner-Robertson said, “and so we don’t have anyone else putting their finger on the scale that could detract from what we make for shareholders.”

Sounds like ‘pushing a value’

She said that another consideration in shifting business away from BlackRock was whether the state is concentrating too much of its business with one firm.

Werner-Robinson said it “sure sounds like” BlackRock is putting ESG above financial considerations in the letter by the company’s CEO, Larry Fink, in 2020.

“Anyone who reads that letter has to think, gosh, it sounds like they’re pushing a value instead of trying to create investment value,” she said. “And that’s what we don’t want.”

Murante, the former head of a national state treasurers group that has been critical of ESG, did not comment during the meeting, but said afterward that the Investment Council “seems to be listening” to concerns he has expressed.

