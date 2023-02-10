Open in App
Kern County, CA
KGET

3 members of Kern County Sheriff’s Community Advisory Council resign

By Jose Franco,

7 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three members of the Kern County Sheriff’s Community Advisory Council, including its chair and co-chair, have resigned in a letter obtained by 17 News.

Kern CAC Chair Dr. Arleana Waller, Co-chair, Dr. Tiara King and Dr. Susan Lawol issued their immediate resignations from the council in a letter addressed to Sheriff Donny Youngblood.

In the letter, Waller writes the three resigning members had “reached an impasse” in their ability to implement changes the advisory board was established to make.

“We are not aligned with the requirements or wishes of a very vocal subsection of the CAC,” Waller wrote.

Waller’s letter also stated a Feb. 9 meeting showed the council was “missing the mark” in making change and that the council’s original mission was being “subverted by politics and bureaucracy.”

The group was formed in 2020 to close a gap in trust between the community and the sheriff’s office. The group’s vision, according to its website, is to “strengthen communication, generated mutual trust and promote understanding for a more cohesive and safer Kern County.

