Vandalia, OH
C.J. opens sectional play with 47-31 win over Miamisburg

By Joey DeBerardino,

7 days ago

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Chaminade Julienne girls basketball team kicked off its postseason with a 47-31 win over Miamisburg in Div. 1 sectional play on Thursday night at Butler High School.

The No. 11-seeded Eagles will next play No. 6 Centerville in the second round of the Division 1 sectional on Monday at 6 p.m. back at Butler HS.

Miamisburg finishes this season 10-13 overall and 4-10 in the GWOC.

