wisconsinrightnow.com

Milwaukee Public Museum Officials Misled the Public About Accreditation, Traveling Exhibits By Jim Piwowarczyk & Jessica McBride, 8 days ago

By Jim Piwowarczyk & Jessica McBride, 8 days ago

“It wasn’t just the public they misled. They told the (Milwaukee County) Board the same thing. No accreditation, no traveling exhibits. That’s what I was ...