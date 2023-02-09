Change location
See more from this location?
Milwaukee County, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com
Milwaukee Public Museum Officials Misled the Public About Accreditation, Traveling Exhibits
By Jim Piwowarczyk & Jessica McBride,8 days ago
By Jim Piwowarczyk & Jessica McBride,8 days ago
“It wasn’t just the public they misled. They told the (Milwaukee County) Board the same thing. No accreditation, no traveling exhibits. That’s what I was...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0