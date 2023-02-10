Is The Wonder Years Canceled? What’s Going On With The Dulé Hill-Led Revival

In a time of constant reboots, revivals, sequels, and prequels, it seems like one such ABC project has fans worried over why it hasn’t returned yet. The Wonder Years revival aired its first season finale in May of 2022, but there haven't been many updates indicating when the second season will premiere, or what fans can expect, sparking speculation that the network dramedy was canceled. Luckily, that’s not the case for the Dulé Hill-led series , and the creative team has a lot more things planned for the Williams family.

When Will The Wonder Years Return?

After ABC initially set a Season 2 premiere date for midseason 2023, Variety confirms that the comedy has been shifted to the network’s summer schedule, likely in favor of promoting the new Gina Rodriguez-led comedy Not Dead Yet . Although a specific premiere date has yet to be revealed, fans should definitely be able to rest easy knowing the Williams family will be coming back for more throwback stories, even if we do have to wait a little bit longer than usual.

Despite having an estimation of when The Wonder Years will return, it is a bit troubling knowing that was pushed until the summer. Summer burnoffs are a normal thing in the TV world, with networks often using that time to air bubble shows likely heading for cancellation. (Not always the case in recent years for shows specifically meant for summer airing, but more for those who get shifted, such as it goes here.)

However, this does give The Wonder Years a bit of an advantage as well, since there will likely be less competition for ratings. Since the fan response for The Wonder Years has been great, it shouldn’t be a problem for them to stick around for the summer, especially since they’ll be deprived of the series for over a year at that point. Plus, they have quite the star-studded lineup planned.

Who’s Set To Guest-Star In The Wonder Years Season 2?

When the Williams family finally come back to us, they will also be joined by some pretty big guest stars. Among those include Wayne Brady, Tituss Burgess, Donald Faison, Phoebe Robinson, and Bradley Whitford, who will be joining previously announced guest star, Patti LaBelle. So even though it will be a while until The Wonder Years returns, there are more than a few reasons to be excited. A barbershop quartet moment between LaBelle, Burgess, Brady and Faison would be worth waiting years for, even if that likely won't happen.

Wayne Brady is set to portray Bill’s older brother Melvin, who is the favorite in the family, while Tituss Burgess will play drag performer Lonnie. Scrubs alum Donald Faison is going to be playing a real estate agent this time around named Terrence, who is also Cliff’s frat brother. Phoebe Robinson portrays Lillian’s younger sister Jackie, and Bradley Whitford plays Dean’s music teacher Alan. There is going to be a lot going on, but it sounds like they have a big season planned, so it’ll be a great way to spend the summer.

Make sure you check out CinemaBlend’s 2023 TV schedule to stay up-to-date on when The Wonder Years Season 2 will finally be premiering on ABC. In the meantime, catch up on the series, along with the original The Wonder Years , now with a Hulu subscription !