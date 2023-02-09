Read full article on original website
WLBT
Jackson State baseball trio earn preseason All-SWAC honors
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Jackson State baseball infielders and one outfielder received All-Southwestern Athletic Conference preseason team bids Friday afternoon. Second basemen and JSU’s star player Ty Hill received a first-team spot for the second time entering his third year as a Tiger. He was a second-team All-SWAC nominee in the 2022 season.
23 in a row! Forrest County AHS notches another win, beating Lawrence County for Region 7 title
BROOKLYN – The Aggie Express just keeps rolling down the road, carrying with it championship aspirations in Class 4A. Forrest County AHS, the state’s fourth-ranked team in the SB Live 4A rankings, used a sizzling second half to pull away from Lawrence County 50-43 in the boys championship game of ...
Deion Sanders receives complaint about praying at Colorado
Deion Sanders freely talked about God and prayed at Jackson State. Needless to say, Colorado is not Jackson State. The post Deion Sanders receives complaint about praying at Colorado appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
actionnews5.com
Mississippi state officials gather for ‘The State of Black America’ forum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi state senators, representatives, Jackson Police Chief James Davis and U.S. Southern District of Mississippi judge Carlton Reeves assembled for a conference on Saturday in Jackson, Mississippi, called “The State of Black America. Where do we go from here?”. This forum tackled many issues in...
tourcounsel.com
Ridgeland couple makes $1.5 million commitment to Batson Tower renovations
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After helping make the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower at Children’s of Mississippi a reality, Priscilla and David O’Donnell, of Ridgeland, made a $1.5 million gift toward the renovation of the Blair E. Batson Tower. The couple’s 2017 gift of $1 million created the Priscilla and David O’Donnell Pediatric Intensive Care Unit […]
biloxinewsevents.com
Monte’s Steakhouse in Brandon faces hardship
Business is booming for Monte Agho at his Monte’s Steak and Seafood on Old Fannin Road in Brandon. Despite great crowds that travel from all over the area to eat the famous “Voodoo Ribeye,” Agho, who has been owner and chef for more than 40 years is still facing a problem.
WLBT
Someone just missed out on $500,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A winning Mississippi lottery ticket that was at one time worth half-a-million-dollars is now worth $0. According to the Mississippi Lottery, the ticket, which was purchased in McComb in August of 2022, expired Thursday night after going a little less than six months without being claimed.
Mississippians enjoy annual Dixie National Parade
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Rodeo lovers near and far came out to this year’s annual Dixie National Rodeo Parade in Downtown Jackson. Agricultural Commissioner Andy Gipson rode horseback as he welcomed the crowd. Jackson Police Chief James Davis greeted the crowd along the route. Rodeo queens, marching groups, floats, tractor clubs and the Dixie National […]
tourcounsel.com
Mississippi on flooding alert: Flood warning issued for multiple rivers, National Weather Service urges caution
Bullet points summary: National Weather Service provides updates on flooding situations in Mississippi for the residents to beware. Pearl river in Carthage expected to reach crest of 21.5 feet.
Weather radar to be down for maintenance, date changed due to severe threat
The National Weather Service’s radar that covers a large portion of Mississippi will be down for several weeks due to an upgrade. Beginning February 17, 2023, the KDGX WSR-88D operated by NOAA’s National Weather Service in Jackson will be down for approximately two weeks for an important upgrade. Technicians will refurbish and replace the pedestal, one of the most critical components of the radar, which is necessary for antenna rotation and positioning to capture data in all directions.
livability.com
Looking for Work? Find Plenty of Top Jobs in Jackson, MS
Great career opportunities await in advanced manufacturing, health care, information technology, food processing, distribution and more. The Jackson Metro offers plenty of opportunities, whether you are starting a career or looking to take it to the next level. A booming, $24.2 billion economy includes advanced manufacturing, health care, information technology,...
Pageant held for kids, adults with special needs in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – OneThirtyNine Ministries held a beauty and talent pageant for kids and adults who have special needs at Jackson Prep. Twenty-one contestants took part in the pageant, emceed by 12 News’ Jeremy Harrell and Gracie Dencausse. The contestants got their hair and nails done by a team of cosmetology students and were […]
WLBT
Home goes up in flames on Elton Road in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Firefighters are investigating a fire that started early Monday inside a home in Jackson. It started around 5 a.m. on Elton Road between Old Byram Road and Elton Park Drive. Several Jackson fire trucks responded and firefighters got to work putting out the flames. No word...
tourcounsel.com
mageenews.com
7 Day Forecast
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Saturday: Showers likely, mainly between 3pm and 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
WLBT
Two injured in Thursday night McDowell Road shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A simple drive down McDowell Road turned into a nightmare for LaKeisha Taylor Thursday night after eleven recorded shots were fired into the vehicle she was in. Three people occupied the 2015 Toyota Elantra vehicle, including Taylor, her boyfriend, and her sister (the driver). The three...
Leaders meet in Jackson for “State of Black America” forum
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In an effort to unite and spark change, leaders hosted a special community forum in the heart of West Jackson on Saturday, February 11. A crowd of people packed the “State of Black America” forum and panel discussion at Lynch Street CME Church. The event organizer and church pastor noted that […]
Four arrested after man shot in leg in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Four people were arrested at a home in Vicksburg after a man was shot in the leg on Friday, February 10. Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened just after 11:00 p.m. in the 200 block of Enchanted Drive. Neighbors said they heard about 15 shots, 12 in rapid succession and […]
