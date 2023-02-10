Open in App
Iowa State
The Associated Press

Thursday's Scores

7 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 52, Denison-Schleswig 50

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 67, Unity Christian 54

Bondurant Farrar 95, Knoxville 64

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 76, Iowa City High 44

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 91, Rock Valley 53

Cherokee, Washington 64, Alta-Aurelia 51

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 80, Southeast Valley 61

Clarke, Osceola 89, Interstate 35,Truro 47

Creston 75, Central Decatur, Leon 35

Crestwood, Cresco 76, New Hampton 45

East Marshall, LeGrand 66, PCM, Monroe 53

East Sac County 63, Ridge View 44

Estherville Lincoln Central 60, PAC-LM 29

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 65, Bishop Garrigan 62

Hudson 85, West Branch 65

Indianola 55, Pella Christian 52

Mount Ayr 76, Red Oak 52

Newell-Fonda 83, OA-BCIG 59

Newton 65, Van Meter 59

Omaha Northwest, Neb. 79, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 67

Perry 55, South Tama County, Tama 46

Riverside, Oakland 67, Shenandoah 35

Saydel 60, Pleasantville 51

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 63, Hinton 48

Sioux City, North 65, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 47

Sioux City, West 68, Spencer 57

South Central Calhoun 96, Storm Lake 68

South Hardin 88, Dike-New Hartford 84, OT

Treynor 63, Greene County 56

Underwood 81, AC/GC 75

West Fork, Sheffield 65, Forest City 63, 2OT

West Sioux 79, Lawton-Bronson 56

Western Christian 68, Sioux Falls Christian, S.D. 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

North Linn, Troy Mills vs. Cascade,Western Dubuque, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

