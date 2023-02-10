Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Guertin 62, Merrimack 39
ConVal 74, Hollis/Brookline 22
Conant 42, Kearsarge 32
Franklin 60, Sunapee 42
Manchester Memorial 50, Keene 36
Manchester West 70, Oyster River 52
Mascoma Valley 68, Berlin 35
Newfound Regional 55, White Mountains 37
Pittsfield 56, Wilton-Lyndeborough 33
Rivendell 65, Green Mountain Union, Vt. 30
Windham 53, Dover 41
Winnisquam 70, Inter-Lakes 61
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
