The Associated Press

Thursday's Scores

7 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Guertin 62, Merrimack 39

ConVal 74, Hollis/Brookline 22

Conant 42, Kearsarge 32

Franklin 60, Sunapee 42

Manchester Memorial 50, Keene 36

Manchester West 70, Oyster River 52

Mascoma Valley 68, Berlin 35

Newfound Regional 55, White Mountains 37

Pittsfield 56, Wilton-Lyndeborough 33

Rivendell 65, Green Mountain Union, Vt. 30

Windham 53, Dover 41

Winnisquam 70, Inter-Lakes 61

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

