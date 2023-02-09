On Tuesday, Feb 7, The Center for the Study of Genocide and Human Rights at Rutgers University (a UNESCO Chair), and the Educational Studies Department at Seton Hall hosted a Holocaust Remembrance event. The session was also made possible through the support of The Museum of Human Rights, Freedom, and Tolerance, as well as the Kupferberg Holocaust Center at the Queensborough Community College of the City University of New York. Several faculty members, visiting scholars, and colleagues from Rutgers University attended the session virtually, along with Alex Hinton, Ph.D. (Executive Director of the Center) and one of his classes. Attending in person were second-year students in the secondary education program.

