Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
GBP/EUR Bearish Momentum: 0.97% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 0.97% for the last 10 sessions. At 14:07 EST on Sunday, 12 February, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.13. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.448% up from its 52-week low and 7.335% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
via.news
Riot Blockchain Stock Bearish By 16% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) dropped by a staggering 16.52% in 5 sessions from $6.6 at -16.52, to $5.51 at 19:27 EST on Sunday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.61% to $11,718.12, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Is 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 6.52% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:09 EST on Monday, 13 February, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,718.12. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 4222798000, 28.86% below its average volume of 5936187711.08. About NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
via.news
USD/EUR Is 1% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 1.57% for the last 10 sessions. At 05:09 EST on Monday, 13 February, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.94. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.654% up from its 52-week low and 10.695% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news
Cocoa Futures Bullish By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Cocoa (CC) has been up by 3.02% for the last 5 sessions. At 13:57 EST on Monday, 13 February, Cocoa (CC) is $2,663.00. Today’s last reported volume for Cocoa is 37302, 99.75% below its average volume of 15347812.11. Volatility. Cocoa’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Platinum Futures Over 10% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 10.22% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:56 EST on Monday, 13 February, Platinum (PL) is $961.90. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 19025, 99.99% below its average volume of 11355610869.85. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Less Than Five Hours Before The Market Open, FuboTV Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and FuboTV‘s pre-market value is already 4.29% up. FuboTV’s last close was $2.10, 94.02% under its 52-week high of $35.10. The last session, NYSE ended with FuboTV (FUBO) dropping 5.83% to $2.10. NYSE rose 0.52% to $15,910.69,...
via.news
Coffee Futures Rises By 24% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 24.34% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:02 EST on Monday, 13 February, Coffee (KC) is $177.75. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 18201, 1.18% below its average volume of 18419.72. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Nikkei 225 Went Up By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 5.2% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Sunday, 12 February, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $27,477.95. Regarding Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.33% up from its 52-week low and 5.97% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
CBOE Bullish By 4% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 4.1% for the last session’s close. At 04:08 EST on Monday, 13 February, CBOE (VIX) is $21.56. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 5.48% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $20.44 and 1.73% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $21.94.
via.news
Sorrento Therapeutics Already 22% Down, Almost Six Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than six hours and Sorrento Therapeutics‘s pre-market value is already 22.33% down. Sorrento Therapeutics’s last close was $0.94, 73.89% under its 52-week high of $3.60. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) rising 0.62% to $0.94. NASDAQ slid...
Comments / 0