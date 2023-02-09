Read full article on original website
Rousey Returns On SmackDown, Tag Team Match Set For Feb. 17
On the Feb. 10 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Rousey returned after a confrontation between Natalya and Shayna Baszler happened in the ring. Natalya first took to the ring to cut a promo. She addressed Baszler who took her out a number of months ago with a broken nose. She says that Baszler took something from her so she repaid the favor and took Baszler’s spot in the upcoming Chamber match. She then called Baszler a cheap knock off of Rousey.
The Renegade Twins Win NWA Women’s Tag Team Titles
Over the weekend, NWA hosted its recent pay-per-view event, Nuff Said. At this event, new NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions were crowned as The Renegade Twins defeated Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige/Ella Envy) ending their reign at 246 days. The result came sudden when Charlette Renegade rolled up Envy. The twins have been frequents for AEW mostly used on Dark, Elevation, and Rampage. They are former and inaugural Mission Pro Wrestling Tag Team Champions.
Three Way Match Added To Feb. 15 AEW Dynamite
A match that was originally planned for a few weeks ago is back on the card as a Three Way bout is confirmed for Dynamite on Feb. 15. Ruby Soho will be taking on Toni Storm and Britt Baker. The match they originally had planned turned into just Soho vs. Storm as Baker was not cleared to compete. In that match, Soho came out with the victory.
Jacy Jayne To Explain Her Actions Against Gigi Dolin
On last week’s NXT, Toxic Attraction imploded as Jacy Jayne viciously attacked Gigi Dolin. This took place in the main event during a special Ding Dong, Hello! segment hosted by Bayley. Jayne and Dolin were coming off of a Triple Threat loss to the NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez...
