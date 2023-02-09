On the Feb. 10 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Rousey returned after a confrontation between Natalya and Shayna Baszler happened in the ring. Natalya first took to the ring to cut a promo. She addressed Baszler who took her out a number of months ago with a broken nose. She says that Baszler took something from her so she repaid the favor and took Baszler’s spot in the upcoming Chamber match. She then called Baszler a cheap knock off of Rousey.

2 DAYS AGO