Minnesota State

krrw.com

Minnesota May Require Medical and Dental Price Comparisons for Patients

(St. Paul, MN) — Patients would be given prices up front for medical and dental treatment options, if a bill being considered at the Minnesota State Capitol is approved. Another proposal would require drug manufacturers to report drug prices. Both of the bills call for transparency in pricing, and would create tools that would allow patients to compare prices.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Center Square

Minnesota has 17th highest average combined state and local sales tax

(The Center Square) – Minnesota has the sixth-highest state sales tax rate in the nation, but its average local sales tax rate diminishes the state’s combined state and local sales tax rate in relation to other states, according to a new Tax Foundation report. It also has a lower cap on local tax rates compared with many states, Tax Foundation’s Feb. 7 report showed. Combining Minnesota’s state tax rate, 6.875%,...
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Minnesota offering free gun locks to all Minnesota gun owners

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota is setting a goal to get gun locks in the hands of every gun owner in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota DNR gave away more than 18,000 gun locks during the Minnesota State fair but their new goal is to get them in the hands of every Minnesota gun owner.
MINNESOTA STATE
lakesarearadio.net

WATCH: Lizzo reacts to ‘Blizzo’ winning MnDOT Name A Snowplow Contest

(KDLM) – Minnesotans love all things Minnesotan. And that includes thinking of creative ways to honor the state during MnDot’s annual Name A Snowplow Contest. Previous winning names with Minnesota connections include F Salt Fitzgerald, Plow Bunyan, Duck Duck Orange Truck, and The Truck Formerly Known As Plow.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Really? Study Says Minnesota Has Second-Best Roads In The Country

There's only one state in the country that has better roads than we do here in Minnesota-- if you believe the results of a new study. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to being ranked near the top of several national lists, right? Our health care, education, and general quality of life are all routinely top-ranked here in the North Star State. Heck, even some of our classic Minnesota food has been named the Best in America.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Minnesota DNR Seeking Comments On Duluth Area Fisheries Management Plans

The Minnesota Department of Natural resources is reaching out to Duluth area anglers and others to get their comments on fisheries management plans. The DNR is working through fisheries management plans for several bodies of water in Carlton and St. Louis counties. They use comments and suggestions from the public as they finalize fisheries management plans that identify specific management activities planned for these lakes over the next five to 20 years.
DULUTH, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: A sunny Monday with highs in the 40s

(FOX 9) - Plenty of sun and highs in the 40s on Monday throughout the state. A storm coming in from the desert Southwest will pick up some moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and roll into Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. This should bring plenty of rain to the area, and could turn to snow as the temps cool.
MINNESOTA STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Attention Anglers! 650 Big Brook Trout Were Just Stocked In 2 Wisconsin Counties

If any Northland area anglers are looking to get out fishing soon, you'll want to head to Wisconsin as there's a good chance you'll catch a nice-sized coaster brook trout. That's because 650 coaster brook trout were just stocked in bodies of water in two Wisconsin counties, courtesy of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, Friends of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
willmarradio.com

Craig recovering at home at being attacked in elevator

(Undated) -- Second District Congresswoman Angie Craig says she's "very, very lucky that I was not more injured" when she was assaulted in an elevator at her apartment building in Washington D-C. Craig says she's home in Minnesota recovering. Police arrested a homeless man who allegedly grabbed Craig's neck and punched her in the chin. Craig threw hot coffee at the assailant before he fled. Craig's chief of staff said she was bruised but "physically OK" after the attack, which apparently was not politically motivated. Craig says she's thanking friends, constituents and colleagues for their outpouring of support which has been overwhelming.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

15+ Unique And Memorable Valentines Date Ideas In Minnesota

We are one week away from Valentine’s Day and I could not be happier! While I do not have a romantic partner myself, I am still looking for things I can do for Galentine’s Day or something for myself. So whether you want to do something with your romantic partner, a friend or two, or just yourself, here are some ideas you can do at home or around Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
