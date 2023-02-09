Read full article on original website
Minnesota witness describes two low-flying triangle-shaped objects
A Minnesota witness at Norwood Young America reported watching a low-flying, bright orange, triangle-shaped object at 10:45 p.m. on March 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Why Minnesota Doesn’t Allow Wolf Hunting Despite Having The Highest Wolf Population in Lower 48
Minnesota is home to more wolves than any other U.S. state except Alaska. In addition, Minnesota has more wolves than Wyoming, Idaho, and Montana put together. Yet, despite the thriving population, wolf hunting is restricted. However, that could change. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recently announced its first updated...
krrw.com
Minnesota May Require Medical and Dental Price Comparisons for Patients
(St. Paul, MN) — Patients would be given prices up front for medical and dental treatment options, if a bill being considered at the Minnesota State Capitol is approved. Another proposal would require drug manufacturers to report drug prices. Both of the bills call for transparency in pricing, and would create tools that would allow patients to compare prices.
Minnesota has 17th highest average combined state and local sales tax
(The Center Square) – Minnesota has the sixth-highest state sales tax rate in the nation, but its average local sales tax rate diminishes the state’s combined state and local sales tax rate in relation to other states, according to a new Tax Foundation report. It also has a lower cap on local tax rates compared with many states, Tax Foundation’s Feb. 7 report showed. Combining Minnesota’s state tax rate, 6.875%,...
Governor: Minnesota Jets Shoot Down Flying Object
DULUTH (WJON News) -- Fighter jets based in Minnesota helped shoot down a flying object over the weekend. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz says airmen in the 148th Fighter Wing based out of Duluth took off from Madison, Wisconsin to shoot down the object over Lake Huron as part of a federal mission.
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota offering free gun locks to all Minnesota gun owners
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota is setting a goal to get gun locks in the hands of every gun owner in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota DNR gave away more than 18,000 gun locks during the Minnesota State fair but their new goal is to get them in the hands of every Minnesota gun owner.
Snowball Fight Caught On Camera By Unusual Suspects in Minnesota
While Minnesota kids are wishing for another snow day, the animals in our state are having a little fun! In case you missed it, caught on camera was a snowball fight by some of the biggest animals in our state. Como Park Zoo & Conservatory Animals Caught On Camera Having...
lakesarearadio.net
WATCH: Lizzo reacts to ‘Blizzo’ winning MnDOT Name A Snowplow Contest
(KDLM) – Minnesotans love all things Minnesotan. And that includes thinking of creative ways to honor the state during MnDot’s annual Name A Snowplow Contest. Previous winning names with Minnesota connections include F Salt Fitzgerald, Plow Bunyan, Duck Duck Orange Truck, and The Truck Formerly Known As Plow.
Really? Study Says Minnesota Has Second-Best Roads In The Country
There's only one state in the country that has better roads than we do here in Minnesota-- if you believe the results of a new study. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to being ranked near the top of several national lists, right? Our health care, education, and general quality of life are all routinely top-ranked here in the North Star State. Heck, even some of our classic Minnesota food has been named the Best in America.
Are Walmart Stores Closing In South Dakota, Minnesota, or Iowa?
In our tri-state region, there are approximately 143 Walmart stores. In South Dakota, we have 15 stores while Minnesota has 68, and Iowa with 60. With nearly 5,000 stores nationwide, Walmart recently announced the closing of some 'underperforming' locations that will occur in the coming weeks. WHY IS WALMAR CLOSING...
507 Area Code Running Low on Numbers, New Area Code Coming Soon
Regulators say they are running out of numbers in the 507 area code, saying that a new area code is likely on the way for southern Minnesota. 612 and 218 were Minnesota's first area codes, with 507 being added in 1954. Since then we've added 320, 651, 952, and 763.
Minnesota DNR Seeking Comments On Duluth Area Fisheries Management Plans
The Minnesota Department of Natural resources is reaching out to Duluth area anglers and others to get their comments on fisheries management plans. The DNR is working through fisheries management plans for several bodies of water in Carlton and St. Louis counties. They use comments and suggestions from the public as they finalize fisheries management plans that identify specific management activities planned for these lakes over the next five to 20 years.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: A sunny Monday with highs in the 40s
(FOX 9) - Plenty of sun and highs in the 40s on Monday throughout the state. A storm coming in from the desert Southwest will pick up some moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and roll into Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. This should bring plenty of rain to the area, and could turn to snow as the temps cool.
lptv.org
DNR Offers Snowmobile Safety Tips After Worrying Numbers of Fatal Crashes
Snowmobiling is one of the many pastimes winter in Minnesota affords us all. However, it’s also an activity that shouldn’t be taken lightly, as there have already been nine fatalities from snowmobile crashes so far this winter. For reference, there were only six deaths for all of the 2021-2022 season.
Huge Wolf Pack Captured On Wildlife Camera Crossing Pond In Northern Minnesota
I have to say, this looks like a pretty healthy pack of wolves. Can you count how many? It's hard to say because they aren't all caught on camera at the same time, and some of them look alike. I think I count 8 or 9? That's a ton of wolves!
Attention Anglers! 650 Big Brook Trout Were Just Stocked In 2 Wisconsin Counties
If any Northland area anglers are looking to get out fishing soon, you'll want to head to Wisconsin as there's a good chance you'll catch a nice-sized coaster brook trout. That's because 650 coaster brook trout were just stocked in bodies of water in two Wisconsin counties, courtesy of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, Friends of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
New standards for law enforcement officers in place in Minnesota
Law enforcement officers face stricter scrutiny on hiring and other standards after a state panel passed new rules about racism and other potentially provocative activities to consider.
willmarradio.com
Craig recovering at home at being attacked in elevator
(Undated) -- Second District Congresswoman Angie Craig says she's "very, very lucky that I was not more injured" when she was assaulted in an elevator at her apartment building in Washington D-C. Craig says she's home in Minnesota recovering. Police arrested a homeless man who allegedly grabbed Craig's neck and punched her in the chin. Craig threw hot coffee at the assailant before he fled. Craig's chief of staff said she was bruised but "physically OK" after the attack, which apparently was not politically motivated. Craig says she's thanking friends, constituents and colleagues for their outpouring of support which has been overwhelming.
15+ Unique And Memorable Valentines Date Ideas In Minnesota
We are one week away from Valentine’s Day and I could not be happier! While I do not have a romantic partner myself, I am still looking for things I can do for Galentine’s Day or something for myself. So whether you want to do something with your romantic partner, a friend or two, or just yourself, here are some ideas you can do at home or around Minnesota.
lptv.org
Safety Officials Say Number of “Sextortion” Threats to Youth Growing in MN
State safety officials say they are seeing an increase in the number of child financial “sextortion” incidents in Minnesota. The crimes involve victims being targeted on the internet and being tricked into giving illicit images of themselves to suspects who then blackmail them. “The crime always follows the...
