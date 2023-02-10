Open in App
The Associated Press

Thursday's Scores

7 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Central 53, Huron 28

Aberdeen Roncalli 52, Aberdeen Christian 19

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 48, Freeman Academy/Marion 43

Arlington 44, James Valley Christian 38

Avon 51, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 49

Baltic 54, Alcester-Hudson 48

Canistota 44, Gayville-Volin 33

Centerville 45, Menno 19

Clark/Willow Lake 33, Britton-Hecla 25

Edgemont 55, Hulett, Wyo. 24

Hamlin 60, Deuel 24

Harding County 62, Tiospaye Topa 19

Herreid/Selby Area 50, Leola/Frederick 45

Ipswich 43, Wilmot 37

Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 59, Hitchcock-Tulare 54

Kadoka Area 52, Todd County 43

Lakota Tech 58, Pine Ridge 24

Lower Brule 72, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 36

Lyman 50, Philip 42

Milbank 53, Ortonville, Minn. 23

Northwestern 44, Great Plains Lutheran 40

Rapid City Christian 69, Lead-Deadwood 8

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 50, Bridgewater-Emery 25

Sisseton 67, Tiospa Zina Tribal 31

Spearfish 46, Custer 29

Sully Buttes 48, Mobridge-Pollock 44

Tea Area 70, Dell Rapids 45

Tri-Valley 55, Lennox 51

Walthill, Neb. 63, Flandreau Indian 36

Watertown 48, Mitchell 44

Wessington Springs 56, Warner 43

West Central 58, Sioux Valley 49

Winner 66, Burke 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

