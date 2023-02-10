Change location
Thursday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Central 53, Huron 28
Aberdeen Roncalli 52, Aberdeen Christian 19
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 48, Freeman Academy/Marion 43
Arlington 44, James Valley Christian 38
Avon 51, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 49
Baltic 54, Alcester-Hudson 48
Canistota 44, Gayville-Volin 33
Centerville 45, Menno 19
Clark/Willow Lake 33, Britton-Hecla 25
Edgemont 55, Hulett, Wyo. 24
Hamlin 60, Deuel 24
Harding County 62, Tiospaye Topa 19
Herreid/Selby Area 50, Leola/Frederick 45
Ipswich 43, Wilmot 37
Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 59, Hitchcock-Tulare 54
Kadoka Area 52, Todd County 43
Lakota Tech 58, Pine Ridge 24
Lower Brule 72, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 36
Lyman 50, Philip 42
Milbank 53, Ortonville, Minn. 23
Northwestern 44, Great Plains Lutheran 40
Rapid City Christian 69, Lead-Deadwood 8
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 50, Bridgewater-Emery 25
Sisseton 67, Tiospa Zina Tribal 31
Spearfish 46, Custer 29
Sully Buttes 48, Mobridge-Pollock 44
Tea Area 70, Dell Rapids 45
Tri-Valley 55, Lennox 51
Walthill, Neb. 63, Flandreau Indian 36
Watertown 48, Mitchell 44
Wessington Springs 56, Warner 43
West Central 58, Sioux Valley 49
Winner 66, Burke 44
